Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Stake Raised by Valueact Holdings Lp; As Baidu Spon Adr Rep A (BIDU) Stock Price Declined, Leavell Investment Management Upped Holding by $729,800

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 2.23M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 29.52M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41B, up from 27.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.56B market cap company. The stock increased 3.70% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $54.1. About 3.81 million shares traded or 40.77% up from the average. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q REV. $2.8B, EST. $2.75B; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Net $381M; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seagate’s Baa3 Rating And Changes Outlook To Stable

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A (BIDU) by 222.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 4,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 6,450 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $104.12. About 3.18 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 28/04/2018 – TPG, Carlyle Lead Over $1.9 Billion Round in Baidu’s Finance Arm; 27/04/2018 – Censorship risk casts cloud over Baidu’s bumper profits; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Chinese tech giants, government under fire for ‘men only’ job ads; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU IN PACTS TO DIVEST GLOBAL DU; 20/03/2018 – Skyworth and Baidu Established Strategic Partnership; 08/05/2018 – BAIDU HK TO TRANSFER RAJAX STAKE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION ~$488M; 20/03/2018 – Computershare’s new “tailor made” Asian share plan platform helps Baidu increase usage four-fold; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Baidu, Inc. $1.5b Across 2 Tranches; 21/03/2018 – Comment: The price of Chinese companies returning to mainland listings

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold STX shares while 170 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 230.44 million shares or 11.97% less from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.32% or 452,800 shares. 116,561 were accumulated by Rodgers Brothers. Guardian Life Ins Of America has 741 shares. Hrt Financial Limited Liability owns 4,451 shares. Gradient Ltd Llc accumulated 152 shares or 0% of the stock. Moore Capital Management Lp has invested 0.07% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). 120,607 are owned by Hightower Advisors Llc. Vanguard Grp owns 31.48 million shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt accumulated 1,954 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.01% or 97,534 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Financial Corp, a Missouri-based fund reported 326,910 shares. 1.23M were reported by Schroder Invest Mngmt. 192,240 are held by Asset One Com Ltd. Northern Trust holds 3.17M shares. Morgan Stanley owns 1.77 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Valueact Holdings Lp, which manages about $15.75B and $9.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 6.70M shares to 13.22 million shares, valued at $653.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.