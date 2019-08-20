Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Stake Increased by Valueact Holdings Lp; Viking Fund Management Has Boosted Position in Target (TGT) by $560,000

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 30.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41M, up from 23,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $85.53. About 8.57M shares traded or 66.57% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 03/04/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS NY FOOTPRINT WITH 3 MORE SMALL-FORMAT STORES; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Adj EPS $1.32; 03/04/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery Across the Northwest; 15/03/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Washington, D.C. and Baltimore; 15/03/2018 – TARGET OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY FITCH; 10/04/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery Across Nevada; 23/03/2018 – Baltimore Business: Source denies report that Harris Teeter parent, Target are discussing merger; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO RAISE MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12/HR THIS SPRING; 15/03/2018 – Cramer argues that the powers of Amazon, Walmart and Target coalesced to push Toys R Us into bankruptcy; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF 3.0 PERCENT

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 2.23M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 29.52 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 billion, up from 27.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.37. About 2.43M shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment Organizations at NAB 2018; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Adj EPS $1.46; 20/03/2018 – Seagate to Demonstrate Advanced Technology at OCP Summit 2018 to Support Accelerated Hyperscale Demand and Data Growth; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – CleanFund’s C-PACE financing enables Seagate Properties to make energy improvements on suburban office buildings; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seagate’s Baa3 Rating And Changes Outlook To Stable; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q EPS $1.31; 06/03/2018 SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $36

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold STX shares while 170 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 230.44 million shares or 11.97% less from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Advsr Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 602,096 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.06% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 93,650 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc owns 4.86 million shares. Veritable LP holds 4,520 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 96,028 shares. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.1% or 255,956 shares. Macquarie Group Limited accumulated 5,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 0.01% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Retirement Of Alabama invested in 119,383 shares. 96,506 are owned by Hanson And Doremus Investment Mgmt. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0.03% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). 48,040 are owned by Cornerstone Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Guggenheim Capital Lc has 196,706 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 58,103 are held by Creative Planning.

More notable recent Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Seagate Technology a Solid Dividend Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Seagate (STX) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Everything You Need to Know About Seagate’s Giant Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Computer Storage Devices Industry Outlook Appears Dim – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 97% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Valueact Holdings Lp, which manages about $15.75 billion and $9.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 6.70 million shares to 13.22 million shares, valued at $653.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $401.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) by 55,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 298,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 439,500 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).