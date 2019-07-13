Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Shareholder Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has Lowered Its Stake by $476,674; As Visa (V) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Bank Hapoalim Bm Upped Stake

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 15.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 10,142 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 56,869 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, down from 67,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $47.62. About 3.55M shares traded or 17.54% up from the average. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 20.12% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.55% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 18/04/2018 – Luxury Lifestyle Awards Praises Rixos Seagate Sharm Resort for Excellence in Service; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 25/05/2018 – Seagate and HTC VIVE Jointly Announce VR Power Drive to Create a New VR Experience; 09/04/2018 – SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES RATING TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT ; RATING RAISED TO $72.00 FROM $51.00; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Net $381M; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Adj EPS $1.46; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q EPS $1.31

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 48.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm bought 21,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,490 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.23 million, up from 44,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $406.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $180.33. About 7.08 million shares traded or 0.63% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE TTSERVICES AWARDED CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 21 COUNTRIES ACROSS THE AMERICAS; 14/03/2018 – CAVUSOGLU: TURKEY WANTS RUSSIA TO LIFT VISA RESTRICTIONS; 10/05/2018 – Full Alliance Group (OTCPK:FAGI) Announces Participation in Visa’s Everywhere Initiative Program; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH AT HIGH-20’S, SAW MID-20’S; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Matsui: GAO Releases Matsui-Requested Study of Special Immigrant Visa Holder Resettlement Process; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q CROSS-BORDER VOLUMES +11%; 16/03/2018 – No. 1 H-1B Visa Sponsor Tries to Bury Anti-White Bias Lawsuit; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC V.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.41, REV VIEW $20.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – EMIRATES CHAIRMAN SAYS LIBERAL UAE VISA POLICY HELPED AIRLINE; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY TOTAL PROCESSED TRANSACTIONS, REPRESENTING TRANSACTIONS PROCESSED BY VISA, WERE 29.3 BILLION, A 12% INCREASE OVER THE PRIOR YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold STX shares while 170 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 230.44 million shares or 11.97% less from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsr Inc stated it has 0.28% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited owns 0.02% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 24,117 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp accumulated 1,254 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0.03% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Willingdon Wealth Mngmt has 184 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lpl Fincl Limited Company stated it has 96,028 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.03% or 786,494 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark Incorporated has 1,043 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset LP owns 0.01% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 12,777 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 77,187 shares. Bell Bancorp holds 0.74% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) or 57,685 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorporation reported 200 shares. Raymond James Services Advisors holds 64,851 shares. San Francisco Sentry Group Inc (Ca) has invested 0.05% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Nuwave Mngmt Lc stated it has 51 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99.91 million activity.

Analysts await Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.83 EPS, down 48.77% or $0.79 from last year’s $1.62 per share. STX’s profit will be $229.78M for 14.34 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by Seagate Technology plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 3,840 shares to 16,029 shares, valued at $2.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 70,554 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,254 shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Godshalk Welsh Management Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,150 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd reported 0.15% stake. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,468 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 249,686 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Moreover, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt Corporation has 0.4% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 272,200 shares. Lincoln National has 19,228 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Mechanics Fincl Bank Tru Department holds 1.25% or 35,112 shares. Gam Holdg Ag invested 1.83% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Koshinski Asset Mgmt has 6,904 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 766 are owned by Horan Limited Liability Company. Mitchell Mngmt stated it has 38,104 shares or 2.1% of all its holdings. Michigan-based Provident Invest has invested 8.69% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). New York-based Amalgamated National Bank has invested 1.01% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited reported 137,315 shares. Family Corp owns 29,530 shares for 1.99% of their portfolio.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.