Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Shareholder Valueact Holdings LP Has Lifted Stake by $104.58 Million as Stock Declined; F M C (FMC) Shareholder York Capital Management Global Advisors Has Lowered Holding by $53.64 Million

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 2.23 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 29.52M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41B, up from 27.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $47.58. About 486,482 shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q REV. $2.8B, EST. $2.75B; 06/03/2018 SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $36; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seagate’s Baa3 Rating And Changes Outlook To Stable; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Rev $2.8B; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Net $381M; 25/05/2018 – Seagate and HTC VIVE Jointly Announce VR Power Drive to Create a New VR Experience; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Adj EPS $1.46

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 47.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc sold 705,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The hedge fund held 773,295 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.41 million, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $86.25. About 80,651 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 08/05/2018 – FMC Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.65-Adj EPS $1.75; 08/05/2018 – FMC Announces Appointment of Rasmus Gerdeman to Lead Lithium Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy; 09/03/2018 – FMC SAYS BRONDEAU TO BE CHAIRMAN OF NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS CO; 25/04/2018 – Federal Maritime: Commissioner Dye Represents FMC at US-China Bilateral Maritime Consultations; 05/04/2018 – Soda Ash: 2018 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2022 Featuring Solvay Chemicals, Tata Chemicals, FMC Wyoming, Tangshan Sanyou & Shandong Haihua – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – FMC CORP – PAUL GRAVES BEEN APPOINTED CEO OF NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS COMPANY; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP EXPECTS BY END-2018 80% OF ITS 2020 LITHIUM HYDROXIDE CAPACITY WILL BE COMMITTED UNDER LONG-TERM CONTRACTS – CEO; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS LITHIUM HYDROXIDE CUSTOMERS “FAR MORE FOCUSED” ON SECURITY OF SUPPLY THAN PRICE AS DEMAND POISED TO GROW – CFO; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Position in FMC

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oi S A by 66.32M shares to 132.07 million shares, valued at $248.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Livent Corp by 1.20M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV).

More notable recent FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FMC posts narrow Q2 beat, guides Q3 results below consensus – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “FMC Corp (FMC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “FMC Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results and Raises Full-Year Adjusted EPS Outlook – PRNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Closer Look At FMC Corporation’s (NYSE:FMC) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FMC Corporation Raises Full-Year Guidance (Again) After Resilient Q2 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Valueact Holdings Lp, which manages about $15.75B and $9.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) by 2.18M shares to 63,910 shares, valued at $5.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Seagate Technology Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for STX – Nasdaq” on March 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 8/13/2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ISRG, JNJ, STX – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Seagate Technology to Host an Analyst Day on September 19, 2019 – Business Wire” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Seagate (STX) to Report Q3 Earnings: Is a Beat in Store? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

