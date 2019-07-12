Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Shareholder Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.88 Million as Stock Value Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose While Allen Operations Increased by $521,703 Its Holding

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 26.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 40,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 110,039 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.27 million, down from 150,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $47.42. About 2.20 million shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 20.12% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.55% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Rev $2.8B; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment Organizations at NAB 2018; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Net $381M; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 25/05/2018 – Seagate and HTC VIVE Jointly Announce VR Power Drive to Create a New VR Experience; 01/05/2018 – Seagate Beats, More Downside Likely; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.46, EST. $1.33; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Adj EPS $1.46; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY on May 8 for “Recognizing and identifying defect patterns on magnetic

Allen Operations Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 200.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Operations Llc bought 4,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,683 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $788,000, up from 2,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Operations Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $138.83. About 8.18 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 29/03/2018 – BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 06/03/2018 – Buildium and Tenant Turner Partner on Industry-Best Showings Coordinator Offering; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – Bold call: Microsoft will buy Netflix, predicts media analyst with 40 years of experience; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 09/05/2018 – The remainder of Flipkart will be held by existing investors, including Flipkart’s co-founder Binny Bansal, Tencent, Tiger Global and Microsoft; 30/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Germany with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller sepago; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Main Street Limited Liability Company invested in 10,192 shares. Fort LP has 0.5% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Winfield Associate has invested 3.73% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Baillie Gifford & has 5.83M shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. California-based Weatherly Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 2.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Systematic Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 34,261 shares. Comerica Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 1.75 million shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 71,191 shares. Brouwer Janachowski Limited Liability Co holds 0.12% or 5,572 shares in its portfolio. Geller Advsr Llc reported 3,835 shares. Lyons Wealth Mgmt Llc invested in 2.03% or 6,104 shares. Duncker Streett & Co Inc holds 1.6% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 58,882 shares. Haverford Service has invested 3.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). California-based Hotchkis And Wiley Mngmt Limited Company has invested 3.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Summit Wealth Advsrs Llc invested in 0.49% or 15,326 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold STX shares while 170 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 230.44 million shares or 11.97% less from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers And Merchants Invs, a Nebraska-based fund reported 114 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp owns 99,343 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 25,102 were accumulated by Suntrust Banks Inc. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Rodgers Brothers Inc has 1.59% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Northeast Consultants holds 0.08% or 15,446 shares in its portfolio. Fdx Advsrs reported 0.02% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Argi Invest Svcs Ltd Liability Company holds 59,148 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Vigilant Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Mitsubishi Ufj Hldgs owns 380 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 2.76M shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.02% stake. Kwmg Limited Liability stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Csat Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 527 shares. Sfmg Limited Co reported 4,250 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99.91 million activity.

Analysts await Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, down 48.77% or $0.79 from last year’s $1.62 per share. STX’s profit will be $235.75 million for 14.28 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by Seagate Technology plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.