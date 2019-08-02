Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Shareholder Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Cut Position by $677,740; Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stake Lifted by A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 226.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 9,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 13,120 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, up from 4,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $140.59. About 2.41M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney shareholders reject CEO Iger’s pay plan; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 15/03/2018 – Casio, Little Kids Rock And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Deliver Musical Surprise To Hundreds Of Middle School Students; 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Announces Strategic Reorganization; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Sky Kicks Off Bidding War With Fox, Disney (Video); 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Co Announces Strategic Reorganization; 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 17/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Renews Animated Series ‘Big City Greens’ Ahead of Premiere

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 80.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 14,420 shares as the company's stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 3,433 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164,000, down from 17,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $12.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $45.13. About 2.91M shares traded or 8.25% up from the average. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 53,384 shares to 65,020 shares, valued at $5.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (NYSE:SPN) by 92,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,837 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Seagate (STX) to Report Q2 Earnings: Disappointment in Store? – Nasdaq" on January 30, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: "Pre-Open Movers 08/02: (NCI) (CLDR) (SVMK) Higher; (GLUU) (NTAP) (MGI) (more…) – StreetInsider.com" published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: STX, YUM, FANG – Nasdaq" on August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.