Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Shareholder Csat Investment Advisory LP Trimmed Its Holding as Market Value Declined; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Price Rose, Global Thematic Partners Increased Stake

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 19.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 88,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 540,169 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.71 million, up from 452,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $206.9. About 1.79M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 25/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 13/05/2018 – Goldman’s Asia Prime Services Sales Head Is Said to Plan Leaving; 04/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs recommends companies with large domestic sales exposure during periods of rising global trade tensions; 23/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Hires Crypto Trader Schmidt to Lead Digital Assets; 16/04/2018 – Techmeme: Goldman Sachs buys personal-finance app Clarity Money, sources say for a “high eight-figure sum”, to acquire a mobile; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Gets Yukos Flashback as Russia’s Economic Outlook Sours; 30/04/2018 – Computer engineers now make up a quarter of Goldman Sachs’ workforce; 16/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Says Emerging Markets Now Look Like Rich Countries; 19/03/2018 – DealStreetAsia: Blackstone to buy 80% in Pune mall for $47.5m, Goldman to exit; 07/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Moving UK Bankers to Frankfurt in Brexit ‘Dry Run’

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 97.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 18,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 527 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25,000, down from 18,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.88. About 2.93 million shares traded or 6.78% up from the average. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Rev $2.8B; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SEAGATE’S Baa3 RATING & CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STAB; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Net $381M; 09/04/2018 – SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES RATING TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT ; RATING RAISED TO $72.00 FROM $51.00; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seagate’s Baa3 Rating And Changes Outlook To Stable

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76 billion and $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 5,662 shares to 740,376 shares, valued at $40.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 7,752 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 985,634 shares, and cut its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG).

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $197.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hp Inc by 17,870 shares to 29,885 shares, valued at $581,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc Com (NYSE:ICE) by 6,019 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,368 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY).