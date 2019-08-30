Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Shareholder Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Cut Its Stake; Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Shareholder P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has Boosted Its Holding by $22.24 Million as Stock Rose

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 114.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 463,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 866,836 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.85M, up from 403,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $41.89. About 1.01M shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 03/05/2018 – BP Said to Tap Morgan Stanley as It Weighs BHP Assets (Correct); 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Mexican offshore Trion project partners weigh floating oil facility; 18/04/2018 – ADELAIDE BRIGHTON SIGNS CONTRACT W/ BHP ON CEMENT SUPPLY; 16/05/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1650P FROM1640P; 07/03/2018 – Australia’s Port Hedland iron ore exports to China fall 10 pct in Feb; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – GROUP COPPER EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY 6% IN 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR; 20/03/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : EXANE BNP PARIBAS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 06/04/2018 – BHP MINERALS AMERICAS UNIT HEAD MALCHUK SPEAKING IN CHILE; 05/03/2018 – BHP Expects to Conclude Chile Mine Sale in Coming Weeks, Months; 15/05/2018 – BHP CEO Says Higher Oil Prices, Lower US Tax Rate Encouraging Interest

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc analyzed 10,510 shares as the company's stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 223,835 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81M, down from 234,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $13.16B market cap company. The stock increased 3.75% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 2.81M shares traded or 5.24% up from the average. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34 billion and $1.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc (Call) by 324,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $13.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 356,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50M shares, and cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 30,791 shares to 864,275 shares, valued at $168.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5,724 shares in the quarter, for a total of 413,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

