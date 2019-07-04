Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Share Price Declined While Valueact Holdings LP Has Increased Holding by $104.58 Million; Melvin Capital Management LP Position in Netflix (NFLX) Upped by $302.07 Million

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 319.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 848,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $397.22M, up from 265,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $6.29 during the last trading session, reaching $381.72. About 3.77 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $330 FROM $266; 17/04/2018 – Netflix’s latest subscriber growth is just the beginning: Analyst; 24/05/2018 – Cramer points to a famous Babe Ruth quote to support his point about comparing Netflix with Disney; 31/03/2018 – Daily Beast: Exclusive: Ma Anand Sheela, the Villain of Netflix’s `Wild Wild Country,’ Tells All; 17/04/2018 – CMO Today: Roberto Quarta and WPP’s Future; Netflix’s Blockbuster Earnings; Facebook Explains Non-User Tracking; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2 percent and 1.5 percent gains in Netflix and Amazon; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUB; 09/03/2018 – Live from #SXSW2018 today: Watch @KaraSwisher Maria Shriver and Christina Schwarzenegger, the EPs of a new @Netflix documentary; 22/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Even Barack and Michelle Obama work for Netflix now; 14/03/2018 – Mediagazer: Source: Netflix is planning a weekly current affairs TV show to rival CBS’ “60 Minutes” and ABC’s “20/20” (…

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 2.23 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 29.52 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41B, up from 27.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $47.53. About 748,346 shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 20.12% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.55% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Net $381M; 08/05/2018 – CleanFund’s C-PACE financing enables Seagate Properties to make energy improvements on suburban office buildings; 01/05/2018 – Seagate Beats, More Downside Likely; 31/05/2018 – Nexenta, Supermicro, and Seagate to Host Customer Conference in NYC; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 18/04/2018 – Luxury Lifestyle Awards Praises Rixos Seagate Sharm Resort for Excellence in Service; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment Organizations at NAB 2018; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold STX shares while 170 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 230.44 million shares or 11.97% less from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 73,840 shares. Parametric Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.07% or 1.70M shares. Connecticut-based Conning has invested 0.01% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 54,768 shares. Fdx reported 0.02% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Moody Bankshares Tru Division reported 13,938 shares. 3,050 were reported by Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Company holds 6,783 shares. Riverhead Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 11,640 shares. First Tru LP stated it has 0.06% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Public Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 0.01% or 21,448 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co reported 1,140 shares stake. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 0.25% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 3.15M shares. Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.07% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Valueact Holdings Lp, which manages about $15.75 billion and $9.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arcosa Inc by 1.40 million shares to 5.74 million shares, valued at $175.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99.91 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 797 are owned by Jacobs Communication Ca. Advisor Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.59% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Dowling And Yahnke Lc reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). The New York-based Qs Investors Llc has invested 0.07% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Alpha Windward Ltd Company stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Tudor Invest Et Al owns 9,200 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Light Street Mngmt Lc accumulated 7.36% or 308,752 shares. Agf Invs accumulated 243,122 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 1,933 shares. Webster Bancorporation N A, a Connecticut-based fund reported 59 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 92,476 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Beech Hill Inc accumulated 0.91% or 4,150 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Gp Limited Liability holds 0.69% or 22,115 shares. Franklin stated it has 0.09% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Pennsylvania Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13,084 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $26.05 million activity. HASTINGS REED sold $22.29M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Tuesday, January 22.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 726,215 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $42.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spotify Technology S A by 895,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,000 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.