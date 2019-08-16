Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Market Value Declined While 13D Management Has Boosted by $467,640 Its Holding; Hedeker Wealth Management Group Upped Its Apple Com (AAPL) Stake by $477,101

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 10,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 255,588 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.75 million, up from 245,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.34% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.07. About 734,293 shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seagate’s Baa3 Rating And Changes Outlook To Stable; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment Organizations at NAB 2018; 01/05/2018 – Seagate Beats, More Downside Likely; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Rev $2.8B; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SEAGATE’S Baa3 RATING & CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STAB; 06/03/2018 SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $36; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Seagate to Demonstrate Advanced Technology at OCP Summit 2018 to Support Accelerated Hyperscale Demand and Data Growth; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Adj EPS $1.46

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 8.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 2,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 39,136 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42M, up from 36,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $931.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $4.27 during the last trading session, reaching $206.01. About 15.02M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – Dow drops 200 as Apple drags tech lower; 10/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Intel Considers Bid for Qualcomm as Fears grow that Apple may have Sway over the Broadcom Bid; 30/04/2018 – Cirrus Logic: A Relief Rally for This Apple Supplier? — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – Captivate: Sources: Apple’s efforts to reduce its dependence on Samsung and line up LG Display as a second supplier for its iP; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IDENTIFIED 7 POTENTIAL INCIDENTS INVOLVING POLICE IN DRC, DRC NATIONAL ARMY, DRC NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE AGENCY FOR VARIETY OF ALLEGED ILLICIT ACTIVITIES; 27/03/2018 – Apple to target schools with entry-level iPad; 05/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple’s Irish tax billions said guarded by Bank of New York; 29/05/2018 – Pegatron ships prototype MacBooks powered by Apple processors, supply chain sources say; 20/04/2018 – Apple is one example of a technology giant that has eaten into the domain of other industries, such as games, music, photography and media; 13/04/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Apple tells employees in memo that leaking information risks legal action, Bloomberg reports

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold STX shares while 170 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 230.44 million shares or 11.97% less from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hbk Invests LP has 0.02% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 24,245 shares. Moreover, Sfmg Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 4,250 shares. Group Incorporated One Trading LP holds 49,507 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Huntington Commercial Bank holds 1,973 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 1.74M shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 243,134 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rodgers Brothers Inc owns 116,561 shares or 1.59% of their US portfolio. 120,607 are owned by Hightower Ltd Liability Corp. Principal Financial Grp Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 371,126 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.04% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) or 19.73M shares. Bridgeway Cap Management Incorporated stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). D E Shaw And Company Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 1.62M shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 11,512 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX).

