Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Market Valuation Declined While Valueact Holdings LP Boosted Its Stake; Contrarian Capital Management Has Cut Its Gildan Activewear (GIL) Holding by $568,015 as Market Valuation Rose

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 2.23 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 29.52M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 billion, up from 27.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $46.92. About 3.33M shares traded or 23.21% up from the average. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Net $381M; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seagate’s Baa3 Rating And Changes Outlook To Stable; 08/05/2018 – CleanFund’s C-PACE financing enables Seagate Properties to make energy improvements on suburban office buildings; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.46, EST. $1.33; 31/05/2018 – Nexenta, Supermicro, and Seagate to Host Customer Conference in NYC; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SEAGATE’S Baa3 RATING & CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STAB; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 25/05/2018 – Seagate and HTC VIVE Jointly Announce VR Power Drive to Create a New VR Experience

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 52.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc sold 16,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 14,873 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 31,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $35.59. About 539,509 shares traded or 26.03% up from the average. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – GILDAN TO MANUFACTURE SELECTIVELY FOR RETAILERS’ PRIVATE LABELS; 12/04/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: Several fire departments on scene of a working structure fire reported at the Gildan Yarn plant in Salis…

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20B and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc by 2.55 million shares to 10.83M shares, valued at $108.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Peabody Energy Corp New by 271,418 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Basic Energy Svcs Inc New.

Valueact Holdings Lp, which manages about $15.75 billion and $9.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (NYSE:HE) by 81,548 shares to 1.43 million shares, valued at $58.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

