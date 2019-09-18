Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Holding Increased by Barnett & Company Inc; Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Holding in Biogen (BIIB) Trimmed as Share Value Rose

Barnett & Company Inc increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 31.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc bought 17,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 72,410 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.41M, up from 55,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $55.2. About 308,300 shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment Organizations at NAB 2018; 08/05/2018 – CleanFund’s C-PACE financing enables Seagate Properties to make energy improvements on suburban office buildings; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 20/03/2018 – Seagate to Demonstrate Advanced Technology at OCP Summit 2018 to Support Accelerated Hyperscale Demand and Data Growth; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.46, EST. $1.33; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q REV. $2.8B, EST. $2.75B; 25/05/2018 – Seagate and HTC VIVE Jointly Announce VR Power Drive to Create a New VR Experience; 06/03/2018 SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $36; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seagate’s Baa3 Rating And Changes Outlook To Stable; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q EPS $1.31

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 40.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 2,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 4,359 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02 million, down from 7,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $239. About 80,982 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 20/04/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 1%; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Pay $75 Million Upfront Plus Potential Milestones Up to $515 Million and Royalties; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN & IONIS EXPAND STRATEGIC PACT TO DEVELOP DRUG CANDIDATES; 24/04/2018 – Biogen quarterly profit jumps on higher Spinraza sales; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN: SPINRAZA TRIAL SHOWED IMPROVED MOTOR FUNCTION; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s New High-Priced Drug Falls Short in Quarter; 30/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Biogen escapes a compulsory license; could Ambien cause racist tweeting?; 19/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 25

