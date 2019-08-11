Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Holder Valueact Holdings LP Has Lifted Position; As Ventas (VTR) Stock Rose, Shareholder Beacon Financial Group Lowered by $4.25 Million Its Stake

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 2.23M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 29.52 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41B, up from 27.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.88. About 2.93 million shares traded or 6.78% up from the average. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SEAGATE’S Baa3 RATING & CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STAB; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment Organizations at NAB 2018; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Rev $2.8B; 20/03/2018 – Seagate to Demonstrate Advanced Technology at OCP Summit 2018 to Support Accelerated Hyperscale Demand and Data Growth; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 54.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group sold 67,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 56,455 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60 million, down from 123,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $71.58. About 1.79 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints James Shelton as Presiding Director to Lead Executive Sessions; 19/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 27/04/2018 – Ventas to Pursue Sale of Brookdale Portfolio Properties Totaling Up to $30 Million in Cash Rent; 30/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Allergan, Ventas and First Data Corp; 04/04/2018 – Fitch: Ventas Rating Reflects Diverse Portfolio, Access to Multiple Capital Sources, Adequate Liquidity; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Raises 2018 Normalized FFO View; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – EXPECTS $1.25 BLN IN PROCEEDS FROM ASSET DISPOSITIONS AND LOAN REPAYMENTS FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 Per Share; 26/03/2018 – VTR: BULGARELLI PRESIDENT, CEO LILLIBRIDGE HEALTHCARE SERVICES

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.36 million activity.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.23M for 19.04 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 1,600 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd Liability Company owns 0.14% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 3,400 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Management Lc holds 0.08% or 20,584 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 18,561 shares stake. Nuwave Invest Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). 97,277 were reported by Utah Retirement Sys. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Grp Limited Liability invested in 1,878 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Apg Asset Mgmt Us holds 8.2% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 17.54 million shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia owns 0.02% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 67,758 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Incorporated has 1.56 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Community Financial Llc stated it has 120,627 shares. 6,750 were reported by Alphamark Limited. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.05% or 203,900 shares. 5,580 were reported by Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Bartlett And Comm Limited Liability Co has 431 shares.

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $610.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust North American (EMLP) by 60,327 shares to 121,594 shares, valued at $57.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (EUDG) by 18,951 shares in the quarter, for a total of 450,187 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (HYG).

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Services Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ventas, Inc. (VTR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Why Bruce Lunsford is giving $1M to his alma mater – Louisville Business First” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ventas Offers High Returns And An Increasing Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ventas: Downgrading To A Sell – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

More notable recent Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “June 28th Options Now Available For Seagate Technology (STX) – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Seagate (STX) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Seagate (STX) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Seagate Technology Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for STX – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 21, 2019.