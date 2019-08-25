Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Holder Valueact Holdings LP Has Increased Holding; Keywise Capital Management LTD Lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Holding by $940,000

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 453,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59M, down from 477,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $40.95. About 7.53 million shares traded or 1.87% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 07/03/2018 Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsmc’s Rating To Aa3; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC; 18/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT; 17/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$512 MLN; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS NO NEED TO BE AFRAID OF AI; 19/04/2018 – TSMC cuts 2018 sales target on weak iPhone demand

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 2.23M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 29.52M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 billion, up from 27.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $46.92. About 3.33M shares traded or 22.96% up from the average. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – Seagate Beats, More Downside Likely; 31/05/2018 – Nexenta, Supermicro, and Seagate to Host Customer Conference in NYC; 06/03/2018 SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $36; 20/03/2018 – Seagate to Demonstrate Advanced Technology at OCP Summit 2018 to Support Accelerated Hyperscale Demand and Data Growth; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q REV. $2.8B, EST. $2.75B; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Rev $2.8B; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog

Valueact Holdings Lp, which manages about $15.75 billion and $9.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 6.70 million shares to 13.22 million shares, valued at $653.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: Seagate Technology vs. Micron – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Seagate (STX) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Reasons Why You Should Get Rid of Seagate (STX) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on December 27, 2018. More interesting news about Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Seagate (STX) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Seagate (STX) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold STX shares while 170 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 230.44 million shares or 11.97% less from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc Cap Inc holds 0.06% or 6,211 shares in its portfolio. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Company stated it has 5,148 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Boston Family Office Limited Company accumulated 26,000 shares. Hgk Asset Mngmt reported 11,783 shares. Rothschild Inv Corp Il invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Manchester Ltd Company holds 446 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 11,484 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tdam Usa reported 16,716 shares. Cacti Asset Ltd Liability Co accumulated 854,190 shares. 7,397 were reported by Us National Bank & Trust De. 176,365 were reported by Commonwealth Natl Bank Of. Trustmark National Bank Tru Department stated it has 200 shares. First Tru Advisors LP stated it has 0.06% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Maryland-based Marathon Capital Mgmt has invested 0.5% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Goldman Sachs Group has 0.03% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 2.27 million shares.