Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Holder Price T Rowe Associates Cut Its Stake; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Has Cut Position

Price T Rowe Associates Inc decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc sold 27,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 470,118 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.15 million, down from 497,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $56.92. About 363,756 shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 7,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 524,484 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.71M, down from 532,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $49.72. About 2.10 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98 million and $850.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,808 shares to 194,087 shares, valued at $38.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Elec Pwr Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 11,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 228,173 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Eafe Min Vol Etf (EFAV).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.80 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.89 EPS, down 47.65% or $0.81 from last year’s $1.7 per share. STX’s profit will be $235.09M for 15.99 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Seagate Technology plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.49% EPS growth.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $712.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 5,910 shares to 313,019 shares, valued at $22.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Saul Ctrs Inc (NYSE:BFS) by 38,367 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI).