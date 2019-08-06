Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Holder Gilman Hill Asset Management Lowered Its Holding as Share Value Declined; As Nike (NKE) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Trimmed Its Holding

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd sold 37,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 28,593 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41 million, down from 65,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $81.27. About 6.46M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Nike President Steps Down as Company Reviews Improper Conduct; 24/04/2018 – Businessweek: Nike’s Converse brand loses its chief marketing officer to Supreme; 16/05/2018 – Nike Hits Record High as Investors Shrug Off Executive Upheaval; 15/05/2018 – AmericnStatesman: Trae Young being courted by Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and….Puma?; 09/04/2018 – Nike Buys Computer Vision Firm Invertex; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Corporate Culture That Excluded Some Staff; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Manufacturing update plus earnings from Foot Locker; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 03/04/2018 – Nike Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Nike Product Revamp Helps Bring Rebound to North American Market

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 7.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 10,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 129,990 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23 million, down from 139,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $44.68. About 3.68M shares traded or 31.98% up from the average. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 31/05/2018 – Nexenta, Supermicro, and Seagate to Host Customer Conference in NYC; 18/04/2018 – Luxury Lifestyle Awards Praises Rixos Seagate Sharm Resort for Excellence in Service; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seagate’s Baa3 Rating And Changes Outlook To Stable; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q REV. $2.8B, EST. $2.75B; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Net $381M; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY on May 8 for “Recognizing and identifying defect patterns on magnetic; 06/03/2018 SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $36; 01/05/2018 – Seagate Beats, More Downside Likely

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold STX shares while 170 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 230.44 million shares or 11.97% less from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has 250,441 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Raymond James Finance Services owns 64,851 shares. Reilly Finance Advsr Llc holds 160 shares. 13,394 are held by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Communication Ltd. Fdx Advisors holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 11,628 shares. Hsbc Public Limited holds 106,490 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Andra Ap accumulated 0.25% or 181,600 shares. M&T Bank & Trust Corp holds 0.01% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) or 54,475 shares. Shelton Mgmt reported 0.16% stake. Bp Public Limited Company accumulated 31,000 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 625 shares in its portfolio. 13D Mgmt Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 255,588 shares. Todd Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.09% or 66,700 shares. The Montana-based Da Davidson & Company has invested 0.07% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11 million and $284.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 30,606 shares to 266,155 shares, valued at $4.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 5,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,078 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

More notable recent Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pre-Open Movers 08/02: (NCI) (CLDR) (SVMK) Higher; (GLUU) (NTAP) (MGI) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Analysts cautiously positive on WDC earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: STX, YUM, FANG – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Seagate Falls Despite Q4 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in Store for Western Digital (WDC) in Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.14B for 28.62 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Should Zion Williamson Start His Own Shoe Brand? – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Kickin’ Game With Kevin Irwin, The Experience Manager Of StockX – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Skechers and Shaq Team Up in the Tough-to-Crack Basketball Market – The Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Share Price Is Up 121% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw Communications Incorporated invested in 108,384 shares. Aviva Public Lc stated it has 578,262 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Jane Street Gp Llc accumulated 281,329 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 291,812 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Lincoln Corp reported 9,963 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 13.18M shares. Becker Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.03% or 9,206 shares. First Business Svcs Inc stated it has 2,523 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Jump Trading Limited Co invested in 4,391 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Connors Investor Svcs owns 156,221 shares or 1.79% of their US portfolio. Mitchell Mngmt reported 74,147 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 2,407 shares. Tributary Capital has 0.04% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 6,700 shares. Trustco Bank Corporation N Y holds 2.3% or 24,300 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 7.59M shares stake.