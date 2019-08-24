Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Holder Dt Investment Partners Has Lifted Its Stake by $670,549 as Stock Price Declined; Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock Rose While Vident Investment Advisory Has Decreased Its Holding

Dt Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 28.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dt Investment Partners Llc bought 14,267 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 64,360 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, up from 50,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dt Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $46.92. About 3.33M shares traded or 23.21% up from the average. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY on May 8 for “Recognizing and identifying defect patterns on magnetic; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Rev $2.8B; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Net $381M; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment; 18/04/2018 – Luxury Lifestyle Awards Praises Rixos Seagate Sharm Resort for Excellence in Service; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q REV. $2.8B, EST. $2.75B; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Adj EPS $1.46; 20/03/2018 – Seagate to Demonstrate Advanced Technology at OCP Summit 2018 to Support Accelerated Hyperscale Demand and Data Growth; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.46, EST. $1.33

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 35.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 15,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 27,270 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $696,000, down from 42,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.40% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $29.54. About 81.11 million shares traded or 13.93% up from the average. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 07/03/2018 – BI Nordic: AMD spikes as new takeover rumors surface; 07/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: ASRock Rumored To Enter Graphics Card Market As AMD-Exclusive Partner; 13/03/2018 – Short-seller Viceroy Research will be on @HalftimeReport today at Noon to discuss the new CTS Labs report alleging security flaws in $AMD chips; 31/05/2018 – AMD Press Conference and Webcast from Computex 2018 to Showcase High Performance Product Leadership and Innovation; 23/04/2018 – AMD to Host Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 20/03/2018 – Microsemi Expands Market Opportunities for Cloud Data Centers with Announcement of Adaptec Smart Storage Compatibility with AMD EPYC Processor; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – COMPLETED ITS ASSESSMENT OF CTS’ REPORT AND IS IN THE PROCESS OF DEVELOPING AND STAGING DEPLOYMENT OF MITIGATIONS; 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: APL-2 in Neovascular AMD; 22/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–NEW – AMD / STRYKER (VA-18-00041480) – 36C25718Q0537; 13/04/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold AMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 634.98 million shares or 5.37% more from 602.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Management invested in 11,165 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.05% or 211,368 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 160,127 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership accumulated 4.55 million shares. Nine Masts Capital Limited invested 0.07% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Natixis Advsrs Lp has 0.01% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 46,341 shares. Strs Ohio has 0.01% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 73,622 shares. 1,600 are held by Huntington Fincl Bank. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated invested 0.08% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability reported 24,772 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 60,474 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Company invested in 415 shares. Moreover, Frontier Management Limited Liability Company has 0.48% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53M and $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) by 87,030 shares to 106,144 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 89,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,196 shares, and has risen its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold STX shares while 170 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 230.44 million shares or 11.97% less from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Grp owns 38,067 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.03% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund accumulated 5,097 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Tdam Usa, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 16,716 shares. Smithfield Communications holds 0% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 340 shares. The Maine-based Davis R M has invested 0.01% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Korea Investment holds 0% or 20,400 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) holds 2,326 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk invested 0.04% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.04% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) or 6,276 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker has 3,186 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Brave Asset Mgmt, a New Jersey-based fund reported 4,350 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.25% or 181,600 shares in its portfolio. The Missouri-based Parkside Retail Bank Trust has invested 0% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Argi Invest Service Ltd Liability accumulated 59,148 shares.

Dt Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $494.28M and $710.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 12,125 shares to 7,530 shares, valued at $581,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.