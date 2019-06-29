Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Holder Dt Investment Partners Has Increased Its Position; Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Has Lifted Its Holding in Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) by $335,244 as Valuation Declined

Dt Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 28.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dt Investment Partners Llc bought 14,267 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 64,360 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, up from 50,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dt Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $47.12. About 2.32M shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 20.12% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.55% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 09/04/2018 – SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES RATING TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT ; RATING RAISED TO $72.00 FROM $51.00; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Adj EPS $1.46; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Rev $2.8B; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) by 41.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 1,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,276 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 4,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Raytheon Co Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $173.88. About 4.41M shares traded or 113.91% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON – BUILT TWO SMALL, POLAR SCOUT SATELLITES FOR U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MILLENNIUM ENGINEERING AND INTEGRATION; 23/03/2018 – Trump should insist on Libya-style denuclearization for N.Korea -Bolton; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Still Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $3.6B-$4B; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon wins $511 mln U.S. defense contract – Pentagon; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.20; 05/03/2018 Eight U.S. Allies watch newest Patriot upgrade in live fire test; 23/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $523 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance for Sales, EPS; 08/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $876 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon to enhance FAA’s air traffic control system to improve safety and efficiency

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99.91 million activity.

Dt Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $494.28 million and $710.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 12,125 shares to 7,530 shares, valued at $581,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. 10,023 Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) shares with value of $1.84 million were sold by Lawrence Taylor W. $752,828 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) was sold by Jimenez Frank R on Wednesday, February 13.

