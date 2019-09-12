Seagate Technology Plc (Put) (STX) Holder Anchorage Capital Group Trimmed Position as Stock Value Declined; Welch & Forbes Upped Its Position in Adobe (ADBE) by $2.24 Million as Share Price Rose

Welch & Forbes Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 17.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc bought 7,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 50,410 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.85 million, up from 42,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $280.14. About 1.48M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: WEBSITES SHOULD HAVE CLEAR DATA DISCLAIMERS; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS

Anchorage Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (Put) (STX) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.07 million, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $56.74. About 1.52 million shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 20/03/2018 – Seagate to Demonstrate Advanced Technology at OCP Summit 2018 to Support Accelerated Hyperscale Demand and Data Growth; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 31/05/2018 – Nexenta, Supermicro, and Seagate to Host Customer Conference in NYC; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q EPS $1.31; 09/04/2018 – SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES RATING TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT ; RATING RAISED TO $72.00 FROM $51.00; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q REV. $2.8B, EST. $2.75B; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Adj EPS $1.46; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Rev $2.8B; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Luxury Lifestyle Awards Praises Rixos Seagate Sharm Resort for Excellence in Service

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 43 investors sold STX shares while 147 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 219.08 million shares or 4.93% less from 230.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated reported 16,403 shares. Glenmede Co Na owns 382 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Capital Fund Sa holds 0.05% or 111,137 shares. Brookstone reported 48,701 shares. Bessemer Gru reported 0% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Ftb Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 235 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System has 0.01% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 14,790 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The reported 0.01% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Aperio Ltd Liability accumulated 152,713 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 60,340 shares. Oppenheimer And Com stated it has 10,871 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 144,800 were reported by Andra Ap. Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 28.38M shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Com has 0.16% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Moreover, Advisory Service Networks Lc has 0.05% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX).

More notable recent Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 18, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: STX, YUM, FANG – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Seagate (STX) Up 8.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “These 3 Unloved Tech Stocks Are Finally Recovering – Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Seagate Delivers Stylish Storage for Your Digital Life – Business Wire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, down 47.65% or $0.81 from last year’s $1.7 per share. STX’s profit will be $239.42M for 15.94 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Seagate Technology plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.49% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Numerixs Invest Inc has 0.07% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 839 shares. Aimz Investment Advsr reported 7,825 shares. Srs Invest Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 6,758 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems, a Louisiana-based fund reported 24,500 shares. Btim reported 0.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Services Corporation has 515 shares. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 111,637 shares. 2,185 were accumulated by Livingston Gp Asset Communication (Operating As Southport Capital Management). Aspen Management stated it has 2,545 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Cadence Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 1,906 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Mai invested in 32,124 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Moody Fincl Bank Trust Division reported 75,821 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt has invested 1.07% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Salem Inv Counselors holds 0.02% or 594 shares in its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone holds 20,019 shares.