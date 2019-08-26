Seagate Technology Plc (Call) (STX) Stake Has Increased by Jane Street Group Llc; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Declined While Fagan Associates Lifted by $814,262 Its Position

Fagan Associates Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fagan Associates Inc bought 5,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 35,256 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93M, up from 29,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fagan Associates Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.71M shares traded or 104.93% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 09/05/2018 – @JayJints So incredibly kind JJ. Thanks very much; 18/05/2018 – Another #Alzheimers drug bites the dust… $JNJ terminates development of its BACE inhibitor atabecestat due to liver tox; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline; 02/05/2018 – J&J TO HOST CONSUMER & MEDICAL DEVICES REVIEW; 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: LifeScan Had 2017 Net Revenue of About $1.5B; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (Call) (STX) by 93.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 26,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 54,000 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, up from 27,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $46.92. About 3.33M shares traded or 22.96% up from the average. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.46, EST. $1.33; 18/04/2018 – Luxury Lifestyle Awards Praises Rixos Seagate Sharm Resort for Excellence in Service; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Rev $2.8B; 06/03/2018 SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $36; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seagate’s Baa3 Rating And Changes Outlook To Stable; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY on May 8 for “Recognizing and identifying defect patterns on magnetic; 01/05/2018 – Seagate Beats, More Downside Likely; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment Organizations at NAB 2018

