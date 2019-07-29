Seadrill Partners (SDLP) Reaches $2.32 Yearly Low; Stewardship Financial (SSFN) Has 1 Sentiment

The stock of Seadrill Partners LLC (NYSE:SDLP) hit a new 52-week low and has $2.13 target or 8.00% below today’s $2.32 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $20.10M company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 29 by Barchart.com. If the $2.13 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.61M less. The stock decreased 7.58% or $0.1903 during the last trading session, reaching $2.3197. About 51,137 shares traded or 40.02% up from the average. Seadrill Partners LLC (NYSE:SDLP) has declined 82.14% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SDLP News: 16/05/2018 – Samsung Heavy to Auction $464 Million Claims Against Seadrill; 22/03/2018 – GREENPEACE SAYS 2 OF ITS MEMBERS BOARDED SEADRILL’S WEST HERCULES OIL DRILLING RIG ON THURSDAY; 17/04/2018 – Seadrill gets U.S. court approval for bankruptcy exit plan; 19/03/2018 – SEADRILL PARTNERS: CONTRACT AWARD FOR WEST CAPELLA; 16/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank Unit Buys $600 Million Seadrill Shipyard Claim; 16/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK UNIT BUYS $600M SEADRILL KOREAN SHIPYARD CLAIM; 29/05/2018 – Seadrill Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 19/03/2018 SDLP – SEADRILL PARTNERS ANNOUNCES CONTRACT AWARD FOR THE WEST CAPELLA; 26/04/2018 – SDLP – Seadrill Partners LLC First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution

Stewardship Financial Corp (SSFN) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.29, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 8 hedge funds started new or increased stock positions, while 8 cut down and sold their positions in Stewardship Financial Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 1.86 million shares, up from 1.83 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Stewardship Financial Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 5 Increased: 6 New Position: 2.

Seadrill Partners LLC owns, operates, and acquires offshore drilling units. The company has market cap of $20.10 million. The firm primarily serves various gas and oil companies. It has a 0.62 P/E ratio. As of April 20, 2017, its fleet consisted of four semi-submersible drilling rigs, four drillships, and three tender rigs.

The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.46. About 6,485 shares traded. Stewardship Financial Corporation (SSFN) has declined 25.12% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.55% the S&P500.

Stewardship Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Atlantic Stewardship Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking services and products for small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company has market cap of $134.72 million. The firm offers various deposits, such as personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts. It has a 17.05 P/E ratio. It also offers various loans consisting of commercial, consumer, residential real estate, home equity, personal, installment, construction, automobile, home improvement, and unsecured loans.