Seadrill Partners (SDLP) Reaches $1.68 Yearly Low; SBM OFFSHORE NV ORDINARY SHARES NETHERL (SBFFF) Shorts Decreased By 54.18%

The stock of Seadrill Partners LLC (NYSE:SDLP) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.58 target or 6.00% below today’s $1.68 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $15.43M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 27 by Barchart.com. If the $1.58 price target is reached, the company will be worth $925,560 less. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.0083 during the last trading session, reaching $1.68. About 65,656 shares traded or 57.39% up from the average. Seadrill Partners LLC (NYSE:SDLP) has declined 92.85% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 92.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SDLP News: 26/03/2018 – Fredriksen in Talks to Buy Four Canceled Seadrill Drillships; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 16/05/2018 – Samsung Heavy to Auction $464 Million Claims Against Seadrill; 16/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank Unit Buys $600 Million Seadrill Shipyard Claim; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’; 26/03/2018 – SEADRILL COMMENTS ON DRILLSHIP TALKS IN COURT FILINGS; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES SEADRILL CAPRICORN HOLDINGS LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘CCC+’; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES SEADRILL PARTNERS LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘CCC+’; 26/04/2018 – SDLP – Seadrill Partners LLC First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution; 26/03/2018 – FREDRIKSEN IN TALKS TO BUY 4 CANCELLED SEADRILL DRILLSHIPS

SBM OFFSHORE NV ORDINARY SHARES NETHERL (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) had a decrease of 54.18% in short interest. SBFFF’s SI was 360,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 54.18% from 787,500 shares previously. With 1,600 avg volume, 226 days are for SBM OFFSHORE NV ORDINARY SHARES NETHERL (OTCMKTS:SBFFF)’s short sellers to cover SBFFF’s short positions. It closed at $16.56 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.34 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It has a 17.49 P/E ratio. It is involved in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production, storage, and offloading vessels; and semi-submersibles, tension leg platforms, FPSO liquefied natural gas vessels, turret mooring systems, brownfield and offshore loading terminals, and solutions for renewable energy.

Seadrill Partners LLC owns, operates, and acquires offshore drilling units. The company has market cap of $15.43 million. The firm primarily serves various gas and oil companies. It currently has negative earnings. As of April 20, 2017, its fleet consisted of four semi-submersible drilling rigs, four drillships, and three tender rigs.