Seadrill Partners LLC (SDLP)’s Financial Results Comparing With W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

As Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies, Seadrill Partners LLC (NYSE:SDLP) and W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seadrill Partners LLC 2 0.00 N/A 3.73 0.67 W&T Offshore Inc. 5 1.05 84.31M 1.25 3.58

Table 1 demonstrates Seadrill Partners LLC and W&T Offshore Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. W&T Offshore Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Seadrill Partners LLC. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Seadrill Partners LLC’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than W&T Offshore Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Seadrill Partners LLC and W&T Offshore Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seadrill Partners LLC 0.00% 2.5% 0.5% W&T Offshore Inc. 1,830,438,558.40% -41.7% 18.5%

Volatility & Risk

Seadrill Partners LLC is 67.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.67 beta. Competitively, W&T Offshore Inc.’s beta is 2.97 which is 197.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Seadrill Partners LLC are 2.8 and 2.8. Competitively, W&T Offshore Inc. has 1.1 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Seadrill Partners LLC’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than W&T Offshore Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Seadrill Partners LLC and W&T Offshore Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.7% and 63.1% respectively. Seadrill Partners LLC’s share owned by insiders are 34.91%. Competitively, W&T Offshore Inc. has 33.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seadrill Partners LLC -17.33% -33.4% -63.53% -76.38% -92.85% -85.66% W&T Offshore Inc. 1.13% -9.29% -25.66% -12.98% -36.04% 8.98%

For the past year Seadrill Partners LLC has -85.66% weaker performance while W&T Offshore Inc. has 8.98% stronger performance.

Summary

W&T Offshore Inc. beats Seadrill Partners LLC on 9 of the 12 factors.

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. It sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company holds working interests in approximately 54 offshore fields in federal and state waters. It also owns interests in approximately 164 offshore structures. As of December 31, 2016, the company had interests in offshore leases covering approximately 450,000 net acres spanning across the Outer Continental Shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama. Its total proved reserves were 74.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.