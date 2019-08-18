Seadrill Partners LLC (SDLP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV)

Seadrill Partners LLC (NYSE:SDLP) and Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Seadrill Partners LLC
|6
|0.02
|N/A
|3.73
|0.67
|Ensco Rowan plc
|13
|0.90
|N/A
|-6.34
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Seadrill Partners LLC and Ensco Rowan plc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Seadrill Partners LLC and Ensco Rowan plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Seadrill Partners LLC
|0.00%
|2.5%
|0.5%
|Ensco Rowan plc
|0.00%
|-8.4%
|-4.9%
Risk & Volatility
Seadrill Partners LLC is 67.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.67. Competitively, Ensco Rowan plc is 123.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.23 beta.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Seadrill Partners LLC is 2.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, Ensco Rowan plc has a Current Ratio of 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Seadrill Partners LLC is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ensco Rowan plc.
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Seadrill Partners LLC and Ensco Rowan plc are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Seadrill Partners LLC
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Ensco Rowan plc
|2
|4
|3
|2.33
Competitively the average price target of Ensco Rowan plc is $8.53, which is potential 3.14% upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 18.7% of Seadrill Partners LLC shares and 55.4% of Ensco Rowan plc shares. Insiders owned 34.91% of Seadrill Partners LLC shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Ensco Rowan plc’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Seadrill Partners LLC
|-17.33%
|-33.4%
|-63.53%
|-76.38%
|-92.85%
|-85.66%
|Ensco Rowan plc
|2.73%
|-3.05%
|-40.8%
|-54.46%
|-70.8%
|-41.92%
For the past year Seadrill Partners LLC’s stock price has bigger decline than Ensco Rowan plc.
Summary
Seadrill Partners LLC beats on 5 of the 9 factors Ensco Rowan plc.
Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 68 rigs, including 30 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 4 rigs under construction; 21 situated in North and South America, including Brazil; and 17 located in Europe and the Mediterranean. It also offers management services on rigs owned by third-parties. The company serves government-owned and independent oil and gas companies. Ensco plc was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
