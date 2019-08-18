Seadrill Partners LLC (SDLP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV)

Seadrill Partners LLC (NYSE:SDLP) and Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seadrill Partners LLC 6 0.02 N/A 3.73 0.67 Ensco Rowan plc 13 0.90 N/A -6.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Seadrill Partners LLC and Ensco Rowan plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Seadrill Partners LLC and Ensco Rowan plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seadrill Partners LLC 0.00% 2.5% 0.5% Ensco Rowan plc 0.00% -8.4% -4.9%

Risk & Volatility

Seadrill Partners LLC is 67.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.67. Competitively, Ensco Rowan plc is 123.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.23 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Seadrill Partners LLC is 2.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, Ensco Rowan plc has a Current Ratio of 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Seadrill Partners LLC is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ensco Rowan plc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Seadrill Partners LLC and Ensco Rowan plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seadrill Partners LLC 0 0 0 0.00 Ensco Rowan plc 2 4 3 2.33

Competitively the average price target of Ensco Rowan plc is $8.53, which is potential 3.14% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.7% of Seadrill Partners LLC shares and 55.4% of Ensco Rowan plc shares. Insiders owned 34.91% of Seadrill Partners LLC shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Ensco Rowan plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seadrill Partners LLC -17.33% -33.4% -63.53% -76.38% -92.85% -85.66% Ensco Rowan plc 2.73% -3.05% -40.8% -54.46% -70.8% -41.92%

For the past year Seadrill Partners LLC’s stock price has bigger decline than Ensco Rowan plc.

Summary

Seadrill Partners LLC beats on 5 of the 9 factors Ensco Rowan plc.

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 68 rigs, including 30 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 4 rigs under construction; 21 situated in North and South America, including Brazil; and 17 located in Europe and the Mediterranean. It also offers management services on rigs owned by third-parties. The company serves government-owned and independent oil and gas companies. Ensco plc was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.