Seadrill Partners LLC (SDLP) and Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE:PES) Comparison side by side

Seadrill Partners LLC (NYSE:SDLP) and Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE:PES) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Seadrill Partners LLC
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|3.73
|0.67
|Pioneer Energy Services Corp.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.68
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Seadrill Partners LLC and Pioneer Energy Services Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Seadrill Partners LLC
|0.00%
|2.5%
|0.5%
|Pioneer Energy Services Corp.
|0.00%
|-31.3%
|-7.1%
Volatility & Risk
A 1.67 beta means Seadrill Partners LLC’s volatility is 67.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Pioneer Energy Services Corp. has beta of 3.18 which is 218.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Seadrill Partners LLC is 2.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, Pioneer Energy Services Corp. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Seadrill Partners LLC is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pioneer Energy Services Corp.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Seadrill Partners LLC and Pioneer Energy Services Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 18.7% and 72.9%. About 34.91% of Seadrill Partners LLC’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.9% of Pioneer Energy Services Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Seadrill Partners LLC
|-17.33%
|-33.4%
|-63.53%
|-76.38%
|-92.85%
|-85.66%
|Pioneer Energy Services Corp.
|12.24%
|-22.01%
|-88.12%
|-85.88%
|-95.78%
|-83.01%
For the past year Seadrill Partners LLC’s stock price has bigger decline than Pioneer Energy Services Corp.
Summary
Seadrill Partners LLC beats Pioneer Energy Services Corp. on 6 of the 7 factors.
