Seadrill Partners LLC (SDLP) and Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE:PES) Comparison side by side

Seadrill Partners LLC (NYSE:SDLP) and Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE:PES) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seadrill Partners LLC 5 0.00 N/A 3.73 0.67 Pioneer Energy Services Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Seadrill Partners LLC and Pioneer Energy Services Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seadrill Partners LLC 0.00% 2.5% 0.5% Pioneer Energy Services Corp. 0.00% -31.3% -7.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.67 beta means Seadrill Partners LLC’s volatility is 67.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Pioneer Energy Services Corp. has beta of 3.18 which is 218.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Seadrill Partners LLC is 2.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, Pioneer Energy Services Corp. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Seadrill Partners LLC is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pioneer Energy Services Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Seadrill Partners LLC and Pioneer Energy Services Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 18.7% and 72.9%. About 34.91% of Seadrill Partners LLC’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.9% of Pioneer Energy Services Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seadrill Partners LLC -17.33% -33.4% -63.53% -76.38% -92.85% -85.66% Pioneer Energy Services Corp. 12.24% -22.01% -88.12% -85.88% -95.78% -83.01%

For the past year Seadrill Partners LLC’s stock price has bigger decline than Pioneer Energy Services Corp.

Summary

Seadrill Partners LLC beats Pioneer Energy Services Corp. on 6 of the 7 factors.