Seadrill Partners LLC (SDLP) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Contrasting side by side

Both Seadrill Partners LLC (NYSE:SDLP) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) are each other’s competitor in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seadrill Partners LLC 7 0.02 N/A 3.73 0.67 Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 16 0.00 N/A 0.93 16.24

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Seadrill Partners LLC and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Seadrill Partners LLC. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Seadrill Partners LLC’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seadrill Partners LLC 0.00% 2.5% 0.5% Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 0.00% 8.1% 2.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.67 beta indicates that Seadrill Partners LLC is 67.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is 54.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.54 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Seadrill Partners LLC are 2.8 and 2.8. Competitively, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has 1.2 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Seadrill Partners LLC’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Seadrill Partners LLC and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seadrill Partners LLC 0 0 0 0.00 Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is $21, which is potential 56.83% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 18.7% of Seadrill Partners LLC shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.7% of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 34.91% of Seadrill Partners LLC’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 39.8% of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seadrill Partners LLC -17.33% -33.4% -63.53% -76.38% -92.85% -85.66% Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras -5.11% -2.84% 1.17% -5.6% 28.39% 16.1%

For the past year Seadrill Partners LLC had bearish trend while Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras beats Seadrill Partners LLC.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The companyÂ’s Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets. Its Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment is involved in refining, logistics, transport, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The companyÂ’s Gas and Power segment engages in the transportation and trading of natural gas and liquid natural gas; importation of natural gas; generation and trading of electricity; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas, and thermoelectric power plants; and fertilizer business. Its Biofuels segment is involved in the production of biodiesel and its co-products, as well as the equity investment, production, and trading of ethanol, sugar, and electric power generated from sugarcane bagasse. The companyÂ’s Distribution segment sells oil products, ethanol, and vehicle natural gas in Brazil, as well as distributes oil products in South America. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.