Seadrill Limited (SDRL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seadrill Partners LLC (NYSE:SDLP)

Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) and Seadrill Partners LLC (NYSE:SDLP) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seadrill Limited 8 0.41 N/A -14.87 0.00 Seadrill Partners LLC 1 0.04 N/A 0.61 0.99

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Seadrill Limited and Seadrill Partners LLC.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seadrill Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Seadrill Partners LLC 0.00% 4.1% 0.9%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Seadrill Limited and Seadrill Partners LLC has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73.24% and 19.4%. Insiders owned roughly 27.34% of Seadrill Limited’s shares. Competitively, 34.91% are Seadrill Partners LLC’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seadrill Limited 2.22% -20.22% -11.08% -59.09% -91.39% -24.31% Seadrill Partners LLC -8.17% -17.05% -43.94% -81.43% -82.14% -65%

For the past year Seadrill Limited’s stock price has smaller decline than Seadrill Partners LLC.

Summary

Seadrill Partners LLC beats Seadrill Limited on 5 of the 8 factors.

Seadrill Limited, an offshore drilling contractor, provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Floaters, Jack-up Rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment provides drilling, completion, and maintenance services for offshore exploration and production wells. Its drilling contracts relates to semi-submersible rigs and drillships for harsh and benign environments in mid, deep, and ultra-deep waters. The Jack-up Rigs segment offers various services, such as drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. This segmentÂ’s drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environment. The Other segment provides management services to third parties. As of April 21, 2017, the company had a fleet of 38 offshore drilling units that consisted of 12 semi-submersible rigs, 7 drillships, and 19 jack-up rigs. It serves oil and gas exploration and production companies comprising integrated oil companies, government-owned oil companies, and independent oil and gas producers. Seadrill Limited was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. On September 12, 2017, SeaDrill Limited, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.