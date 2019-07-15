Seadrill Limited (SDRL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP)

Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) and Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) have been rivals in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seadrill Limited 8 0.38 N/A -14.87 0.00 Kimbell Royalty Partners LP 17 9.48 N/A -3.40 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Seadrill Limited and Kimbell Royalty Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Seadrill Limited and Kimbell Royalty Partners LP’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seadrill Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Kimbell Royalty Partners LP 0.00% -22.9% -11.2%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Seadrill Limited and Kimbell Royalty Partners LP’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seadrill Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Kimbell Royalty Partners LP 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Kimbell Royalty Partners LP’s potential upside is 25.87% and its average target price is $20.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Seadrill Limited and Kimbell Royalty Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 73.24% and 67.9% respectively. Insiders held 27.34% of Seadrill Limited shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.3% of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seadrill Limited 2.22% -20.22% -11.08% -59.09% -91.39% -24.31% Kimbell Royalty Partners LP 11.35% -0.06% 0.95% 1.4% -4.22% 33.65%

For the past year Seadrill Limited had bearish trend while Kimbell Royalty Partners LP had bullish trend.

Summary

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP beats on 6 of the 8 factors Seadrill Limited.

Seadrill Limited, an offshore drilling contractor, provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Floaters, Jack-up Rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment provides drilling, completion, and maintenance services for offshore exploration and production wells. Its drilling contracts relates to semi-submersible rigs and drillships for harsh and benign environments in mid, deep, and ultra-deep waters. The Jack-up Rigs segment offers various services, such as drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. This segmentÂ’s drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environment. The Other segment provides management services to third parties. As of April 21, 2017, the company had a fleet of 38 offshore drilling units that consisted of 12 semi-submersible rigs, 7 drillships, and 19 jack-up rigs. It serves oil and gas exploration and production companies comprising integrated oil companies, government-owned oil companies, and independent oil and gas producers. Seadrill Limited was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. On September 12, 2017, SeaDrill Limited, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of March 29, 2017, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 3.7 million gross acres in 20 states and onshore basin in the continental United States, including approximately 48,000 gross producing wells with approximately 29,000 wells in the Permian Basin. Kimbell Royalty GP, LLC serves as a general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.