Seadrill Limited (SDRL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)

Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) and Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seadrill Limited 7 0.21 N/A -22.93 0.00 Antero Resources Corporation 7 0.25 N/A 1.87 2.47

Table 1 highlights Seadrill Limited and Antero Resources Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Seadrill Limited and Antero Resources Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seadrill Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Antero Resources Corporation 0.00% 7.1% 3.5%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Seadrill Limited and Antero Resources Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seadrill Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Antero Resources Corporation 0 3 2 2.40

Competitively Antero Resources Corporation has an average target price of $9.75, with potential upside of 174.65%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Seadrill Limited and Antero Resources Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.24% and 93.6%. Insiders held roughly 27.34% of Seadrill Limited’s shares. Competitively, Antero Resources Corporation has 7.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seadrill Limited -6.18% -16.67% -48.69% -53.83% -79.84% -57.95% Antero Resources Corporation -6.3% -14.47% -35.34% -56.34% -77.36% -50.91%

For the past year Antero Resources Corporation has weaker performance than Seadrill Limited

Summary

Antero Resources Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors Seadrill Limited.

Seadrill Limited, an offshore drilling contractor, provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Floaters, Jack-up Rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment provides drilling, completion, and maintenance services for offshore exploration and production wells. Its drilling contracts relates to semi-submersible rigs and drillships for harsh and benign environments in mid, deep, and ultra-deep waters. The Jack-up Rigs segment offers various services, such as drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. This segmentÂ’s drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environment. The Other segment provides management services to third parties. As of April 21, 2017, the company had a fleet of 38 offshore drilling units that consisted of 12 semi-submersible rigs, 7 drillships, and 19 jack-up rigs. It serves oil and gas exploration and production companies comprising integrated oil companies, government-owned oil companies, and independent oil and gas producers. Seadrill Limited was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. On September 12, 2017, SeaDrill Limited, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 616,000 net acres of oil and gas properties located in the Appalachian Basin in West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It also owned and operated 213 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; and 113 miles of low-pressure, high-pressure, and condensate pipelines in the Utica Shale. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Antero Resources Corporation is a subsidiary of Antero Resources Investment LLC.