Seadrill Limited (SDRL) Reaches $2.95 After 7.00% Down Move; Newmarket (NEU) Shorts Up By 1.47%

The stock of Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.96% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.95. About 518,486 shares traded. Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) has declined 79.84% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.84% the S&P500. Some Historical SDRL News: 09/04/2018 – SEADRILL LTD SDRL.OL – OF 530 BALLOTS CAST BY CREDITORS VOTING ON PLAN, 529 OR 99.8% OF ALL VOTING CREDITORS AGGREGATED ACROSS ALL CREDITORS CLASSES (EXCLUDING BALLOTS CAST BY HOLDERS OF INTERESTS)…; 16/05/2018 – Samsung Heavy to Auction $464 Million Claims Against Seadrill; 09/04/2018 – SEADRILL LTD SDRL.OL – NEAR UNANIMOUS SUPPORT FROM VOTING BALLOTS REFLECTS OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FOR COMPANY’S PLAN AND REORGANIZATION EFFORTS; 09/04/2018 – SEADRILL LTD SDRL.OL – OF 530 BALLOTS CAST BY CREDITORS VOTING ON PLAN, 529 OR 99.8% OF ALL VOTING CREDITORS AGGREGATED ACROSS ALL CREDITORS CLASSES (EXCLUDING BALLOTS CAST BY HOLDERS OF INTERESTS); 09/04/2018 – SEADRILL LTD SDRL.OL – OF 530 BALLOTS CAST BY CREDITORS VOTING ON PLAN, 529 OR 99; 22/03/2018 GREENPEACE SAYS 2 OF ITS MEMBERS BOARDED SEADRILL’S WEST HERCULES OIL DRILLING RIG ON THURSDAY; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES SEADRILL CAPRICORN HOLDINGS LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘CCC+’; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL LTD SDRL.OL -; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL LTD SDRL.OL – PLAN HAS NEAR UNANIMOUS SUPPORT FROM COMPANY’S STAKEHOLDERS AND EMERGENCE FROM CHAPTER 11 IS EXPECTED WITHIN NEXT 60-90 DAYS; 16/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank Unit Buys $600 Million Seadrill Shipyard ClaimThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $295.00M company. It was reported on Aug, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $2.74 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SDRL worth $20.65M less.

Newmarket Corp (NYSE:NEU) had an increase of 1.47% in short interest. NEU’s SI was 248,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.47% from 244,500 shares previously. With 52,000 avg volume, 5 days are for Newmarket Corp (NYSE:NEU)’s short sellers to cover NEU’s short positions. The SI to Newmarket Corp’s float is 2.88%. The stock decreased 0.43% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $443.04. About 63,956 shares traded or 6.30% up from the average. NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) has risen 4.11% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.11% the S&P500. Some Historical NEU News: 20/03/2018 NewMarket Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – NEWMARKET CEO GOTTWALD REPORTS 5.1% STAKE AS OF APRIL 1; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET CORP NEU.N – THROUGHOUT REST OF 2018, EXPECT TO SEE SOLID SALES AND SHIPMENTS IN PETROLEUM ADDITIVES BUSINESS; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 1.9% Position in NewMarket; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET 1Q REV. $589.2M; 11/04/2018 – THOMAS GOTTWALD REPORTS A 5.10 PCT STAKE IN NEWMARKET CORP NEU.N AS OF APRIL 1 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe; 22/04/2018 – DJ NewMarket Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEU); 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET 1Q ADJ EPS $5.14; 25/04/2018 – NewMarket 1Q EPS $5.14

Seadrill Limited, an offshore drilling contractor, provides offshore drilling services to the gas and oil industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $295.00 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Floaters, Jack-up Rigs, and Other. It currently has negative earnings. The Floaters segment provides drilling, completion, and maintenance services for offshore exploration and production wells.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold NewMarket Corporation shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 6.05 million shares or 24.67% less from 8.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 269 are owned by Contravisory Investment Mgmt. The Pennsylvania-based Sei has invested 0% in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). First Republic Inv Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.03% in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Shine Investment Advisory Service reported 278 shares. Blue Edge Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0% in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). 952 were accumulated by Financial Bank Of Montreal Can. 1,730 were accumulated by Suntrust Banks Inc. Franklin has invested 0% in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). M&T Bancorporation has 12,900 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Swiss Bank & Trust has 16,600 shares. Pennsylvania Tru Company has invested 0.11% in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Services Automobile Association accumulated 1,371 shares. Glenmede Communication Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,992 shares. 15,816 are held by Morgan Stanley. Retirement Of Alabama reported 11,354 shares.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company has market cap of $4.96 billion. It offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, such as engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and in other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives. It has a 19.36 P/E ratio. The firm also provides fuel additives that are used to enhance the oil refining process and the performance of gasoline, diesel, biofuels, and other fuels to industry, government, original equipment manufacturers , and individual customers.