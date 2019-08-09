Seadrill Limited (SDRL) Reaches $2.53 Low on Aug, 9; WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) Covered By 4 Bulls

The stock of Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) reached all time low today, Aug, 9 and still has $2.35 target or 7.00% below today’s $2.53 share price. This indicates more downside for the $252.06M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $2.35 PT is reached, the company will be worth $17.64M less. The stock decreased 5.95% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $2.53. About 611,229 shares traded. Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) has declined 79.84% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.84% the S&P500. Some Historical SDRL News: 28/03/2018 – FTC: 20180951: Centerbridge Credit Partners Master AIV III, L.P.; Seadrill Ltd; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES SEADRILL CAPRICORN HOLDINGS LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘CCC+’; 29/05/2018 – Seadrill Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL LTD SDRL.OL -; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 17/04/2018 – Seadrill Wins Confirmation of Chapter 11 Exit Plan; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL LTD SDRL.OL – PLAN HAS NEAR UNANIMOUS SUPPORT FROM COMPANY’S STAKEHOLDERS AND EMERGENCE FROM CHAPTER 11 IS EXPECTED WITHIN NEXT 60-90 DAYS; 09/04/2018 – SEADRILL LTD SDRL.OL – OF 530 BALLOTS CAST BY CREDITORS VOTING ON PLAN, 529 OR 99; 09/04/2018 – SEADRILL LTD SDRL.OL – VOTING RESULTS DEMONSTRATE BROAD-BASED SUPPORT BY CREDITORS AND SHAREHOLDERS OF COMPANY’S REORGANIZATION TRANSACTION

Among 8 analysts covering WABCO Holdings (NYSE:WBC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. WABCO Holdings had 21 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, March 4 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, February 28. Stephens maintained WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) rating on Thursday, February 28. Stephens has “Buy” rating and $152 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The stock of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Robert W. Baird. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. The stock of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 29. See WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) latest ratings:

Seadrill Limited, an offshore drilling contractor, provides offshore drilling services to the gas and oil industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $252.06 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Floaters, Jack-up Rigs, and Other. It currently has negative earnings. The Floaters segment provides drilling, completion, and maintenance services for offshore exploration and production wells.

WABCO Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products for commercial truck, bus, trailer, and passenger car manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.79 billion. It engineers, develops, makes, and sells control systems, including braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles. It has a 19.99 P/E ratio. The firm offers pneumatic anti-lock braking systems, electronic braking systems, electronic stability control systems, brake controls, automated manual transmission systems, and air disc brakes; and various conventional mechanical products, such as actuators, air compressors, conventional braking systems, and air control valves for medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses, and trailers, as well as foundation brakes, vehicle electronic stability control and roll stability support systems, and advanced driver assistance systems.