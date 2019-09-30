Seadrill Limited (SDRL) Reaches $2.08 Yearly Low; Shorts at KERR MINES COMMON SHARES CANADA (KERMF) Lowered By 20.84%

KERR MINES INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:KERMF) had a decrease of 20.84% in short interest. KERMF’s SI was 121,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 20.84% from 153,100 shares previously. With 56,500 avg volume, 2 days are for KERR MINES INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:KERMF)’s short sellers to cover KERMF’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.78% or $0.0058 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1472. About 29,000 shares traded. Kerr Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:KERMF) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.89 target or 9.00% below today’s $2.08 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $208.00 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 30 by Barchart.com. If the $1.89 price target is reached, the company will be worth $18.72 million less. It closed at $2.08 lastly. It is down 79.84% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.84% the S&P500. Some Historical SDRL News: 18/04/2018 – REG-SDRL – Seadrill Announces Confirmation of Plan of Reorganization; 18/04/2018 – SDRL – Seadrill Announces Confirmation of Plan of Reorganization; 09/04/2018 – SEADRILL LTD SDRL.OL – OF 530 BALLOTS CAST BY CREDITORS VOTING ON PLAN, 529 OR 99.8% OF ALL VOTING CREDITORS AGGREGATED ACROSS ALL CREDITORS CLASSES (EXCLUDING BALLOTS CAST BY HOLDERS OF INTERESTS); 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 17/04/2018 – Seadrill Wins Confirmation of Chapter 11 Exit Plan; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 16/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK UNIT BUYS $600M SEADRILL KOREAN SHIPYARD CLAIM; 09/04/2018 – SEADRILL LTD SDRL.OL – PLAN RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM EVERY SINGLE CLASS OF CREDITORS AND HOLDERS OF INTERESTS ENTITLED TO VOTE, FAR EXCEEDING REQUIRED THRESHOLDS; 16/05/2018 – Samsung Heavy to Auction $464 Million Claims Against Seadrill; 26/03/2018 – FREDRIKSEN IN TALKS TO BUY 4 CANCELLED SEADRILL DRILLSHIPS

Kerr Mines Inc. operates as a gold exploration and development firm in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $41.66 million. The Company’s flagship property is the Copperstone gold mine, which encompasses approximately 35.7 square kilometers of mineral rights in La Paz County, Arizona. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Armistice Resources Corp. and changed its name to Kerr Mines Inc. in January 2014.

