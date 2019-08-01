Seadrill Limited (SDRL) and Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP) Contrasting side by side

Since Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) and Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP) are part of the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seadrill Limited 7 0.37 N/A -14.87 0.00 Helmerich & Payne Inc. 54 1.91 N/A 0.65 88.71

Demonstrates Seadrill Limited and Helmerich & Payne Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seadrill Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Helmerich & Payne Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 1.2%

Analyst Recommendations

Seadrill Limited and Helmerich & Payne Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seadrill Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Helmerich & Payne Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Meanwhile, Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s average target price is $65.88, while its potential upside is 32.61%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Seadrill Limited and Helmerich & Payne Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73.24% and 0%. Insiders owned 27.34% of Seadrill Limited shares. Comparatively, Helmerich & Payne Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seadrill Limited 2.22% -20.22% -11.08% -59.09% -91.39% -24.31% Helmerich & Payne Inc. 1.38% -3.66% 2.53% -7.45% -16.86% 20.84%

For the past year Seadrill Limited had bearish trend while Helmerich & Payne Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Helmerich & Payne Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Seadrill Limited.

Seadrill Limited, an offshore drilling contractor, provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Floaters, Jack-up Rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment provides drilling, completion, and maintenance services for offshore exploration and production wells. Its drilling contracts relates to semi-submersible rigs and drillships for harsh and benign environments in mid, deep, and ultra-deep waters. The Jack-up Rigs segment offers various services, such as drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. This segmentÂ’s drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environment. The Other segment provides management services to third parties. As of April 21, 2017, the company had a fleet of 38 offshore drilling units that consisted of 12 semi-submersible rigs, 7 drillships, and 19 jack-up rigs. It serves oil and gas exploration and production companies comprising integrated oil companies, government-owned oil companies, and independent oil and gas producers. Seadrill Limited was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. On September 12, 2017, SeaDrill Limited, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. engages in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells. It provides drilling rigs, equipment, personnel, and camps on a contract basis to explore for and develop oil and gas from onshore areas and from fixed platforms, tension-leg platforms, and spars in offshore areas. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Oklahoma, California, Texas, Wyoming, Colorado, Louisiana, Mississippi, Pennsylvania, Ohio, New Mexico, and North Dakota. The Offshore segment has drilling operations in the Gulf of Mexico and Equatorial Guinea. The International Land segment conducts drilling operations in Ecuador, Colombia, Argentina, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates. As of September 30, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 348 land rigs in the United States; 38 international land rigs; and 9 offshore platform rigs. The company also owns, develops, and operates commercial real estate properties; and researches and develops rotary steerable technology. Its real estate investments include a shopping center comprising approximately 441,000 leasable square feet; multi-tenant industrial warehouse properties covering approximately one million leasable square feet; and approximately 210 acres of undeveloped real estate located in Tulsa, Oklahoma. In addition, it offers Bit Guidance System that uses cognitive computing to guide the directional drilling process. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.