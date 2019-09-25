Seacor Holdings Inc. (CKH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Since Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) and Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) are part of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seacor Holdings Inc. 45 1.15 N/A 1.79 26.63 Tidewater Inc. 21 1.32 N/A -5.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Seacor Holdings Inc. and Tidewater Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Seacor Holdings Inc. and Tidewater Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seacor Holdings Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.2% Tidewater Inc. 0.00% -14.7% -9%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.86 beta means Seacor Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 14.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Tidewater Inc.’s beta is 1.77 which is 77.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Seacor Holdings Inc. is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Tidewater Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.1. Tidewater Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Seacor Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.1% of Seacor Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 83.4% of Tidewater Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.7% of Seacor Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.2% are Tidewater Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seacor Holdings Inc. -3.19% -0.23% 8.08% 14.11% -10.92% 28.76% Tidewater Inc. 0.66% -4.09% 4.03% 4.5% -31.56% 20.18%

For the past year Seacor Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Tidewater Inc.

Summary

Seacor Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Tidewater Inc.

Tidewater Inc. provides offshore service vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, remotely operated vehicle (ROV) operations, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying. The company operates and charters deepwater vessels, including platform supply and anchor handling towing supply vessels for use in transporting supplies and equipment from shore bases to deepwater and intermediate water depth offshore drilling rigs and production platforms; towing-supply vessels for use in intermediate and shallow waters; and crew boats and utility vessels to transport personnel and supplies from shore bases to offshore drilling rigs, platforms, and other installations. It also operates offshore tugs for use in towing floating drilling rigs and barges; and assisting in the docking of tankers, as well as in pipe and cable laying, and construction barges. The company serves oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production companies; independent exploration and production companies; government-owned or government-controlled organizations, and other companies; drilling contractors; and other companies, such as offshore construction, diving, and well stimulation companies. As of March 31, 2017, it owned or chartered 260 vessels and 8 ROVs. Tidewater Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana.