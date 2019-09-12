Seacor Holdings Inc. (CKH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE)

Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) and Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seacor Holdings Inc. 45 1.17 N/A 1.79 26.63 Tallgrass Energy LP 22 6.77 N/A 1.08 17.73

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Seacor Holdings Inc. and Tallgrass Energy LP. Tallgrass Energy LP seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Seacor Holdings Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Seacor Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Tallgrass Energy LP.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Seacor Holdings Inc. and Tallgrass Energy LP’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seacor Holdings Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.2% Tallgrass Energy LP 0.00% 7.7% 2.4%

Volatility and Risk

Seacor Holdings Inc. has a 0.86 beta, while its volatility is 14.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Tallgrass Energy LP’s 0.68 beta is the reason why it is 32.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Seacor Holdings Inc. Its rival Tallgrass Energy LP’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. Seacor Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tallgrass Energy LP.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Seacor Holdings Inc. and Tallgrass Energy LP can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seacor Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tallgrass Energy LP 0 3 0 2.00

Competitively Tallgrass Energy LP has an average price target of $21.83, with potential upside of 9.31%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Seacor Holdings Inc. and Tallgrass Energy LP has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.1% and 90.3%. Insiders held 3.7% of Seacor Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, Tallgrass Energy LP has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seacor Holdings Inc. -3.19% -0.23% 8.08% 14.11% -10.92% 28.76% Tallgrass Energy LP -10.88% -9.02% -19.96% -20.72% -17.58% -21.24%

For the past year Seacor Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Tallgrass Energy LP had bearish trend.

Summary

Seacor Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Tallgrass Energy LP.

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling. It also provides natural gas transportation and storage services for customers in the Rocky Mountain, Midwest, and Appalachian regions; natural gas and crude oil gathering and processing services for customers in Wyoming; and natural gas liquids (NGLs) transportation services in Northeast Colorado and Wyoming. In addition, the company offers water business services, including freshwater transportation, and produced water gathering and disposal in Colorado, Texas, and Wyoming; crude oil storage and terminalling services in Colorado; and marketing services for NGLs and crude oil. The company was formerly known as Tallgrass Energy GP, LP and changed its name to Tallgrass Energy, LP in June 2018. Tallgrass Energy, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.