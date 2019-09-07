Seacor Holdings Inc. (CKH)’s Financial Results Comparing With National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) and National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seacor Holdings Inc. 45 1.13 N/A 1.79 26.63 National Oilwell Varco Inc. 24 0.92 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Seacor Holdings Inc. and National Oilwell Varco Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seacor Holdings Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.2% National Oilwell Varco Inc. 0.00% -0.3% -0.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.86 beta means Seacor Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 14.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, National Oilwell Varco Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Seacor Holdings Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8. Competitively, National Oilwell Varco Inc. has 3.3 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. National Oilwell Varco Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seacor Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Seacor Holdings Inc. and National Oilwell Varco Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seacor Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 National Oilwell Varco Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Competitively the consensus target price of National Oilwell Varco Inc. is $28.86, which is potential 30.18% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.1% of Seacor Holdings Inc. shares and 96.9% of National Oilwell Varco Inc. shares. About 3.7% of Seacor Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of National Oilwell Varco Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seacor Holdings Inc. -3.19% -0.23% 8.08% 14.11% -10.92% 28.76% National Oilwell Varco Inc. 8.13% 7.15% -4.41% -20.31% -50.48% -7.32%

For the past year Seacor Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while National Oilwell Varco Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Seacor Holdings Inc. beats National Oilwell Varco Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells equipment and components used in oil and gas drilling, completion, and production operations; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion & Production Solutions. The Rig Systems segment offers land rigs; offshore drilling equipment packages; and drilling rig components. This segment provides substructures, derricks, and masts; cranes; pipe lifting, racking, rotating, and assembly systems; fluid transfer technologies, such as mud pumps; pressure control equipment; power transmission systems; and rig instrumentation and control systems. The Rig Aftermarket segment offers spare parts; and repair and rental services, as well as technical support, field and first well support, field engineering, and customer training services. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells various equipment and technologies. This segment also provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, drilling fluids, power generation equipment, drill and wired pipes, instruments, measuring and monitoring equipment, downhole and fishing tools, hole openers, and drill bits, as well as drilling optimization and automation, tubular inspection, repair and coating, rope access inspection, and instrumentation services. The Completion and Production Solutions segment offers pressure pumping trucks, blenders, sanders, hydration units, injection units, flowlines, manifolds, and wellheads; well intervention tools; onshore production, including composite pipes, surface transfer and progressive cavity pumps, reciprocating pumps, pressure vessels, and artificial lift systems; and offshore production comprising floating production systems, and subsea production technologies. The company was founded in 1862 and is based in Houston, Texas.