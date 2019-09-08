Seacor Holdings Inc. (CKH)’s Financial Results Comparing With CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP)

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services businesses, Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) and CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seacor Holdings Inc. 45 1.09 N/A 1.79 26.63 CSI Compressco LP 3 0.28 N/A -0.76 0.00

Demonstrates Seacor Holdings Inc. and CSI Compressco LP earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seacor Holdings Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.2% CSI Compressco LP 0.00% -50% -3.9%

Risk & Volatility

Seacor Holdings Inc. has a beta of 0.86 and its 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. CSI Compressco LP’s 1.94 beta is the reason why it is 94.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Seacor Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CSI Compressco LP are 1.2 and 0.6 respectively. Seacor Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CSI Compressco LP.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Seacor Holdings Inc. and CSI Compressco LP has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.1% and 33.8%. Insiders owned roughly 3.7% of Seacor Holdings Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2% of CSI Compressco LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seacor Holdings Inc. -3.19% -0.23% 8.08% 14.11% -10.92% 28.76% CSI Compressco LP 4.02% 1.69% 18.69% 37.38% -38.95% 56.03%

For the past year Seacor Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than CSI Compressco LP

Summary

Seacor Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors CSI Compressco LP.

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, oilfield fluid pump systems, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services. It also provides medium-horsepower compressor packages to move natural gas from the wellhead through the field gathering system; and high-horsepower compressor packages that are primarily used in midstream applications. In addition, the company offers well monitoring and sand separation, as well as early production services. Further, it fabricates and sells natural gas compressor packages for various applications, including gas gathering, gas lift, carbon dioxide injection, wellhead compression, gas storage, refrigeration plant compression, gas processing, pressure maintenance, pipeline transmission, vapor recovery, pipeline station optimization, gas transmission, fuel gas boosters, and coal bed methane systems, as well as sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other parts. CSI Compressco GP Inc. serves as the general partner of CSI Compressco LP. The company was formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P. and changed its name to CSI Compressco LP in December 2014. CSI Compressco LP was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.