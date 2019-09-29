Seacor Holdings Inc. (CKH) and Parker Drilling Company (NYSE:PKD) Comparison side by side

Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) and Parker Drilling Company (NYSE:PKD) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seacor Holdings Inc. 47 0.40 16.40M 1.79 26.63 Parker Drilling Company 17 0.00 1.27M -24.49 0.00

Table 1 highlights Seacor Holdings Inc. and Parker Drilling Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) and Parker Drilling Company (NYSE:PKD)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seacor Holdings Inc. 34,694,309.29% 4.8% 2.2% Parker Drilling Company 7,448,680.35% -104.1% -27.3%

Liquidity

Seacor Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Parker Drilling Company are 2.5 and 2.4 respectively. Parker Drilling Company therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Seacor Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Seacor Holdings Inc. and Parker Drilling Company Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seacor Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Parker Drilling Company 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Parker Drilling Company’s potential upside is 6.10% and its consensus price target is $20.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.1% of Seacor Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 80.2% of Parker Drilling Company are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% are Seacor Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.8% are Parker Drilling Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seacor Holdings Inc. -3.19% -0.23% 8.08% 14.11% -10.92% 28.76% Parker Drilling Company -1.71% -15.44% -11.02% 3.76% -94.42% -26.76%

For the past year Seacor Holdings Inc. has 28.76% stronger performance while Parker Drilling Company has -26.76% weaker performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Seacor Holdings Inc. beats Parker Drilling Company.

Parker Drilling Company Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools to the energy industry in the United States, Russia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Latin America, Canada, and Internationally. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business provides project related services, such as engineering, procurement, project management, and commissioning of customer-owned drilling facility projects; drill wells and manages the logistical and technological challenges of operating in remote, harsh, and ecologically sensitive areas; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas. The Rental Tools Services business offers rental equipment, such as standard and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubing, pressure control equipment, including blow-out preventers, drill collars, and others; well construction services, including tubular running services and downhole tools; well intervention services comprising whipstock, fishing products, and related services; and inspection and machine shop support services for exploration and production companies, drilling contractors, and service companies on land and offshore. The company serves independent and national oil and natural gas companies, and integrated service providers. Parker Drilling Company Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.