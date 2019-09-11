Seacor Holdings Inc. (CKH) and KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Comparison side by side

Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) and KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seacor Holdings Inc. 45 1.16 N/A 1.79 26.63 KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. 21 0.47 N/A 0.07 234.63

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Seacor Holdings Inc. and KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Seacor Holdings Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Seacor Holdings Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seacor Holdings Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.2% KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. 0.00% 1.1% 0.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Seacor Holdings Inc. is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.9. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Seacor Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Seacor Holdings Inc. and KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seacor Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $32.25 average price target and a 171.01% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.1% of Seacor Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 87% of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.7% of Seacor Holdings Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 9.4% of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seacor Holdings Inc. -3.19% -0.23% 8.08% 14.11% -10.92% 28.76% KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. -12.67% -24.31% -43.13% -38.47% 0% -32.96%

For the past year Seacor Holdings Inc. has 28.76% stronger performance while KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. has -32.96% weaker performance.

Summary

Seacor Holdings Inc. beats KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company offers technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It serves oil and gas companies, and project management firms. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wellington, Florida.