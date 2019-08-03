Seacor Holdings Inc. (CKH) and Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Comparison side by side

Both Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) and Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) compete on a level playing field in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seacor Holdings Inc. 44 1.01 N/A 1.79 26.63 Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 8 1.62 N/A 0.19 45.39

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Seacor Holdings Inc. and Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Seacor Holdings Inc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Seacor Holdings Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seacor Holdings Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.2% Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 0.00% 1.7% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

Seacor Holdings Inc. is 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.86. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. has a 2.8 beta and it is 180.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Seacor Holdings Inc. and Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seacor Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $10, with potential upside of 24.22%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Seacor Holdings Inc. and Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.1% and 98.4% respectively. Seacor Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.7%. Comparatively, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seacor Holdings Inc. -3.19% -0.23% 8.08% 14.11% -10.92% 28.76% Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 2.1% 0.23% 9.91% 24.08% -14.7% 61.92%

For the past year Seacor Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.

Summary

Seacor Holdings Inc. beats Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. It operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities. The company engineers, manages, and conducts well construction, intervention, and abandonment operations in water depths ranging from 200 to 10,000 feet; and operates remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), trenchers, and ROVDrills for offshore construction, maintenance, and well intervention services. It also offers well intervention; intervention engineering; production enhancement; inspection, repair, and maintenance of production structures, trees, jumpers, risers, pipelines, and subsea equipment; and life of field support. In addition, the company provides reclamation and remediation services; well plugging and abandonment services; pipeline abandonment services; and site inspections. Further, it engages in the installation of subsea pipelines, flowlines, control umbilicals, manifold assemblies, and risers; burial of pipelines; installation and tie-in of riser and manifold assembly; commissioning, testing, and inspection activities; and provision of cable and umbilical lay, and connection services. Additionally, the company offers oil and natural gas processing services to oil and natural gas companies; and fast response system services. It serves independent oil and gas producers and suppliers, pipeline transmission companies, alternative energy companies, and offshore engineering and construction firms. The company was formerly known as Cal Dive International, Inc. and changed its name to Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. in March 2006. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.