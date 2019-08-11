Seacoast Bkg Fla (SBCF) Stock Price Declined While Granite Investment Partners Has Cut Position; Northpointe Capital Has Decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position as Share Value Declined

Northpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 50.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc sold 19,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 19,068 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, down from 38,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.68M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic; 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- 1-DAY ACUVUE Moist for ASTIGMATISM Brand Contact Lenses; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G.: Suit Alleges Johnson & Johnson and Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Subsidiaries Used Deceptive Marketing for Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER; 23/05/2018 – JURY ALSO SAID J&J RESPONSIBLE FOR 67% OF PLAINTIFF’S AWARD; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla (SBCF) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 11,904 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% . The institutional investor held 456,766 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.04 million, down from 468,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $25.51. About 213,320 shares traded or 6.74% up from the average. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) has declined 5.69% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SBCF News: 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 21/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Preformed Line Products, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, NMI, TravelCente; 20/03/2018 Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online: Senator Hassan: Women deserve medical facts, not falsehoods; 25/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online Editorial: Hospital’s opioid treatment program shows great promise; 04/04/2018 – Seacoast Banking Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – DJ Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCBH); 26/04/2018 – Seacoast Banking of FL 1Q EPS 38c; 05/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Senator Hassan Visits Seacoast Science Center, Emphasizes Importance of Combating Climate Change and Protecting Ne; 11/04/2018 – NH Dept of AMF: April 20-22: Annie’s Project Weekend Retreat-Seacoast Alnoba, Kensington Overnight participants, $100 all

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $317.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 5,952 shares to 19,663 shares, valued at $5.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 6,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,091 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.51 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Inv Advsr holds 1.04% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 182,524 shares. Fernwood Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 18,429 shares or 1.37% of the stock. Harvest Capital Mgmt Incorporated has invested 1.19% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 306,720 shares or 1.38% of their US portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Co invested 0.86% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ronna Sue Cohen accumulated 3.21% or 4.75M shares. The Ohio-based Oak Ltd Oh has invested 0.12% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Alliancebernstein LP reported 6.70M shares stake. Budros Ruhlin Roe invested in 2.28% or 15,094 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 1.15% or 1.67M shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability holds 2.15% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 20,728 shares. Diversified Tru invested in 0.44% or 64,729 shares. Fundx Invest Gru Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Edmp Inc reported 29,236 shares. Marietta Invest Prtn Limited Liability reported 5,162 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Earnings Disappointments – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Bull Signal Sounds for Johnson & Johnson Stock Before Earnings – Schaeffers Research” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks â€“ S&P Closes Above 3,000 as Wall Street’s Rally on Rate Hopes Continues – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold SBCF shares while 42 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 42.13 million shares or 1.00% more from 41.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.02% or 79,167 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 20,745 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Board invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Charles Schwab Invest holds 0% of its portfolio in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) for 282,673 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn reported 89,349 shares. Everence reported 8,510 shares stake. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Salzhauer Michael holds 126,896 shares or 1.64% of its portfolio. Basswood Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) or 67,640 shares. The Michigan-based Comerica Natl Bank has invested 0.01% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Interest Grp Inc Inc reported 35,372 shares stake. First Lp reported 125,697 shares. State Street Corp invested in 0% or 1.67M shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Co stated it has 120,294 shares.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06 million and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sjw Group (NYSE:SJW) by 35,623 shares to 271,072 shares, valued at $16.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Intst Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 14,684 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC).