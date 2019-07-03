Seacoast Bkg Fla (SBCF) Shareholder Rmb Capital Management Has Decreased Holding; Partnervest Advisory Services Has Lifted Arista Networks (ANET) Stake by $388,104

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 129.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc bought 1,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,187 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $688,000, up from 951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $268.86. About 660,054 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has declined 1.90% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 10/04/2018 – Arista Demonstrates Cloud-Grade Routing at MPLS + SDN + NFV World Congress 2018; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Arista Introduces New Platforms for Cloud and Enterprise Customers; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SEES 2Q REV. $500M TO $514M, EST. $503.3M; 29/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS

Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla (SBCF) by 34.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc sold 83,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 160,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23 million, down from 244,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $25.39. About 57,767 shares traded. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) has declined 11.56% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SBCF News: 21/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Seacoast Banking Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – SmartBiz Loans® Adds Seacoast Bank to Technology Ecosystem; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Preformed Line Products, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, NMI, TravelCente; 23/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online on Senator Hassan Bipartisan Bill to Allow Safe Disposal of Unwanted Drugs in Hospice; 11/04/2018 – NH Dept of AMF: April 20-22: Annie’s Project Weekend Retreat-Seacoast Alnoba, Kensington Overnight participants, $100 all; 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 04/05/2018 – DJ Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCBH); 05/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Senator Hassan Visits Seacoast Science Center, Emphasizes Importance of Combating Climate Change and Protecting Ne; 25/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online Editorial: Hospital’s opioid treatment program shows great promise

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $418.45 million and $241.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,139 shares to 14,954 shares, valued at $803,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 9.98 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,329 shares, and cut its stake in California Res Corp.

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98B and $3.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 6,545 shares to 12,786 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 39,407 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,028 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Flting Rate Inc (EFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold SBCF shares while 42 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 42.13 million shares or 1.00% more from 41.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Bancorporation accumulated 91 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 844,417 shares. The Wisconsin-based Dana Inv has invested 0.02% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). The California-based Wells Fargo And Com Mn has invested 0% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Prudential Fincl invested 0% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 142,675 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 606,234 were reported by Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Company. 147,019 were accumulated by Invesco Ltd. Td Asset Mgmt Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 70,921 shares. Kbc Gp Nv invested in 17,167 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag owns 43,533 shares. Lord Abbett Com has invested 0.07% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Basswood Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.12% or 67,640 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Inv has 0.01% invested in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 47,735 shares.

Analysts await Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 26.32% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.38 per share. SBCF’s profit will be $24.67M for 13.22 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.13% EPS growth.