Seacoast Bkg Fla (SBCF) Shareholder Mendon Capital Advisors Cut Position as Shares Declined; As Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Stock Rose, Shareholder Dnb Asset Management As Has Trimmed Holding by $334.22 Million

Dnb Asset Management As decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As sold 3,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 189,511 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.29B, down from 193,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $92.33. About 2.59 million shares traded or 30.77% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees No Material Impact on 2018 Financial Results, Capital Returns; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q EPS 79c; 18/04/2018 – ICE EXCHANGE ICE.N SAYS WILL LAUNCH THREE-MONTH FUTURES CONTRACT BASED ON BANK OF ENGLAND’S “SONIA” RATE ON JUNE 1; 07/05/2018 – NYSE Owner ICE Is Said to Be Working on Bitcoin Trading Platform; 19/03/2018 – ICE REPORTS TRANSITION OF CREDIT DEFAULT SWAP OPEN INTEREST; 22/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE SAYS JOHN TUTTLE PROMOTED TO COO OF NYSE GROUP; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Energy Futures ADV Rose 3%; 12/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC ICE.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81; 16/05/2018 – ICE at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: Promotions of Cunningham and Tuttle Are Effective as of May 25

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla (SBCF) by 20.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 67,709 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% . The hedge fund held 261,227 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.65M, down from 328,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.72. About 597,950 shares traded or 188.58% up from the average. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) has declined 5.69% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SBCF News: 25/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online Editorial: Hospital’s opioid treatment program shows great promise; 08/05/2018 – SmartBiz Loans® Adds Seacoast Bank to Technology Ecosystem; 20/03/2018 Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online: Senator Hassan: Women deserve medical facts, not falsehoods; 04/05/2018 – DJ Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCBH); 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 21/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Senator Hassan Visits Seacoast Science Center, Emphasizes Importance of Combating Climate Change and Protecting Ne; 21/04/2018 – DJ Seacoast Banking Corporation of Flo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBCF); 23/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online on Senator Hassan Bipartisan Bill to Allow Safe Disposal of Unwanted Drugs in Hospice; 04/04/2018 – Seacoast Banking Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 32.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.37 per share. SBCF’s profit will be $25.22 million for 13.12 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.00% negative EPS growth.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54 million and $638.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 29,426 shares to 546,291 shares, valued at $16.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Luther Burbank Corp by 107,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 279,077 shares, and has risen its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:OLBK).

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8682.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 12,084 shares to 88,817 shares, valued at $8.97 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 21,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,838 shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. ICE’s profit will be $515.58 million for 25.09 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.13% negative EPS growth.

