Seacoast Bkg Fla (SBCF) Shareholder First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has Lifted Stake by $742,196 as Share Value Declined; Red Hat (RHT) Share Price Were Volatile While Halcyon Management Partners LP Has Boosted Stake by $14.98 Million

Halcyon Management Partners Lp increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 34.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp bought 82,334 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 324,187 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.23M, up from 241,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla (SBCF) by 238.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought 28,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% . The institutional investor held 40,507 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, up from 11,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $24.37. About 24,971 shares traded. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) has declined 5.69% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SBCF News: 11/04/2018 – NH Dept of AMF: April 20-22: Annie’s Project Weekend Retreat-Seacoast Alnoba, Kensington Overnight participants, $100 all; 05/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Senator Hassan Visits Seacoast Science Center, Emphasizes Importance of Combating Climate Change and Protecting Ne; 21/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Seacoast Banking of FL 1Q EPS 38c; 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 04/04/2018 – Seacoast Banking Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – SmartBiz Loans® Adds Seacoast Bank to Technology Ecosystem; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Preformed Line Products, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, NMI, TravelCente; 23/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online on Senator Hassan Bipartisan Bill to Allow Safe Disposal of Unwanted Drugs in Hospice; 21/04/2018 – DJ Seacoast Banking Corporation of Flo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBCF)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold SBCF shares while 42 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 42.13 million shares or 1.00% more from 41.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Heartland Advisors Inc has 0.37% invested in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Florida-based First Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Invest has invested 0.47% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Voya Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 351,485 shares. Northern Trust Corporation stated it has 645,770 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Piedmont Inv Advsr Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). 91,796 were accumulated by 1492 Ltd Co. Everence Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 8,510 shares. 88,700 were reported by Swiss State Bank. 4.64 million are held by Price T Rowe Associate Md. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt invested 0% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Bb&T invested in 18,437 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 17,295 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Prudential Financial reported 81,864 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De reported 195,675 shares.

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Park Hotels Resorts Inc by 30,305 shares to 101,155 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 8,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,607 shares, and cut its stake in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Boussard And Gavaudan Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has 3.34% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 545,959 shares. Advisory Services Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 219 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 460,686 shares. Victory Capital Management Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Manchester Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 374 shares. Pentwater Cap Ltd Partnership reported 1.77 million shares. Btg Pactual Glob Asset Ltd invested 4.44% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). York Cap Global Advsrs Ltd Com reported 3.46% stake. Glenmede Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 710 shares. Smithfield Company holds 617 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 150,029 are owned by Oak Assoc Oh. Jnba Financial invested in 16 shares or 0% of the stock. Zweig has invested 2.56% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Cordasco Financial Ntwk reported 28 shares. Arcadia Inv Management Corporation Mi holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 1,000 shares.

