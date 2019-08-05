Seacoast Bkg Fla (SBCF) Holder Granite Investment Partners Decreased Holding; Rnc Capital Management Upped Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position by $2.69 Million; Valuation Rose

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 286.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc bought 10,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 14,710 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, up from 3,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $248.94. About 1.98M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla (SBCF) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 11,904 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% . The institutional investor held 456,766 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.04 million, down from 468,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $25.44. About 65,421 shares traded. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) has declined 5.69% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SBCF News: 25/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online Editorial: Hospital’s opioid treatment program shows great promise; 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/03/2018 Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online: Senator Hassan: Women deserve medical facts, not falsehoods; 04/05/2018 – DJ Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCBH); 04/04/2018 – Seacoast Banking Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Seacoast Banking Corporation of Flo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBCF); 05/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Senator Hassan Visits Seacoast Science Center, Emphasizes Importance of Combating Climate Change and Protecting Ne; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Preformed Line Products, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, NMI, TravelCente; 26/04/2018 – Seacoast Banking of FL 1Q EPS 38c; 08/05/2018 – SmartBiz Loans® Adds Seacoast Bank to Technology Ecosystem

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold SBCF shares while 42 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 42.13 million shares or 1.00% more from 41.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chatham Capital Group stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Victory Mngmt, Ohio-based fund reported 12,729 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.1% invested in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). 438,639 were reported by Banc Funds Ltd Liability Corp. Mason Street Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) for 16,481 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 606,234 shares stake. Bb&T owns 18,437 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Tru Ltd Partnership accumulated 125,697 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc stated it has 28,694 shares. 188,878 were reported by Heartland Advisors Incorporated. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 10,386 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 17,295 shares in its portfolio. Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 3,641 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De has 195,675 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 1.68 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 35.14% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.37 per share. SBCF’s profit will be $25.73M for 12.72 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $272,456 activity.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Intst Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 14,684 shares to 28,500 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Healthstream Inc (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 97,269 shares in the quarter, for a total of 623,046 shares, and has risen its stake in Viewray Inc.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S had bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64M on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Capital Management Ltd accumulated 3,085 shares or 0.14% of the stock. First Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Tru Svcs holds 12,201 shares or 1.33% of its portfolio. Founders Financial Secs Llc accumulated 1,768 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 283 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Groesbeck Mgmt Nj has 3.47% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 18,397 shares. First American Fincl Bank, Illinois-based fund reported 29,790 shares. Cubic Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.63% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 22,326 shares. Jabodon Pt Comm, a Nevada-based fund reported 4,995 shares. Guardian Tru stated it has 1.01% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Highlander Mgmt Ltd Liability has 3.74% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 24,440 shares. C M Bidwell Assoc Limited reported 146 shares stake. Zacks Investment Management has 0.71% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 134,709 shares. Suncoast Equity Mngmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,535 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Co reported 2.58% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Lesa Sroufe invested in 1,303 shares.