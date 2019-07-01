Seacoast Bkg Fl (SBCF) Stake Maintained by Pembroke Management Ltd; Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holder Blue Edge Capital Has Decreased Stake by $445.33 Million as Valuation Rose

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fl (SBCF) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 58,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 293,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.73 million, up from 234,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $25.55. About 75,123 shares traded. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) has declined 11.56% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SBCF News: 25/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online Editorial: Hospital’s opioid treatment program shows great promise; 11/04/2018 – NH Dept of AMF: April 20-22: Annie’s Project Weekend Retreat-Seacoast Alnoba, Kensington Overnight participants, $100 all; 26/04/2018 – Seacoast Banking of FL 1Q EPS 38c; 04/05/2018 – DJ Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCBH); 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Preformed Line Products, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, NMI, TravelCente; 05/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Senator Hassan Visits Seacoast Science Center, Emphasizes Importance of Combating Climate Change and Protecting Ne; 23/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online on Senator Hassan Bipartisan Bill to Allow Safe Disposal of Unwanted Drugs in Hospice; 16/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online: Hassan Gives Smuttynose a Boost; 08/05/2018 – SmartBiz Loans® Adds Seacoast Bank to Technology Ecosystem; 21/04/2018 – DJ Seacoast Banking Corporation of Flo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBCF)

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 62.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 4,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,544 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $264.70M, down from 6,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $110.21. About 2.77M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 25.99 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 Jejurikar Shailesh sold $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 9,910 shares. Posada Juan Fernando also sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, February 11. On Thursday, January 31 Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 19,049 shares. Coombe Gary A sold 9,000 shares worth $845,100. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77M. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $428,789 worth of stock or 4,395 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $393,841 activity. Shares for $121,385 were sold by Shaffer Charles M on Thursday, January 31.