Seacoast Bkg Fl (SBCF) Stake Has Increased by Pembroke Management Ltd; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Market Value Rose While Hollow Brook Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Holding

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc sold 4,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 66,028 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29M, down from 70,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $62.51. About 7.49 million shares traded or 20.85% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 09/05/2018 – Gilead Lawsuits: California HIV Patients File Class Action and Personal Injury Cases Over Key HIV Drug; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded lndication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate) for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – THROUGH 48 WEEKS, BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAINING REGIMEN IN VIROLOGICALLY SUPPRESSED ADULTS LIVING WITH HIV; 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration on Immunological and Molecular Drivers of Inflammatory Diseases; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Says Norbert Bischofberger to Step Dn as Chief Scientific Officer Effective at End Apri; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Buys Building in Santa Monica From Astellas Pharma; 05/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data; 27/04/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – CHMP’S RECOMMENDATION WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION, DECISION EXPECTED MID-2018; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers potentially acting to delay cheap generics; 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT TO IDENTIFY & UNDERSTAND

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fl (SBCF) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 58,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% . The institutional investor held 293,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.73 million, up from 234,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.52% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.26. About 141,949 shares traded. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) has declined 5.69% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SBCF News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Seacoast Banking Corporation of Flo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBCF); 08/05/2018 – SmartBiz Loans® Adds Seacoast Bank to Technology Ecosystem; 20/03/2018 Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online: Senator Hassan: Women deserve medical facts, not falsehoods; 05/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Senator Hassan Visits Seacoast Science Center, Emphasizes Importance of Combating Climate Change and Protecting Ne; 21/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Seacoast Banking Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference May 22; 23/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online on Senator Hassan Bipartisan Bill to Allow Safe Disposal of Unwanted Drugs in Hospice; 04/05/2018 – DJ Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCBH); 26/04/2018 – Seacoast Banking of FL 1Q EPS 38c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savant Cap Lc invested in 5,914 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 31,461 shares. Wedge Capital Management L Lp Nc reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Fayerweather Charles has invested 0.71% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa has 40,603 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.51% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Crossvault Cap Mgmt Ltd accumulated 1.29% or 38,444 shares. Duff Phelps Inv Management has 0.01% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 3,378 were reported by Reliance Of Delaware. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Co holds 252,540 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 896 shares. 5,611 were accumulated by Williams Jones Associates Lc. Jpmorgan Chase & Company stated it has 11.52M shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. 186,395 were reported by Amalgamated Bancorporation. 2,208 were accumulated by North Star Mngmt.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77B and $924.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthstream Inc (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 16,400 shares to 911,028 shares, valued at $25.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) by 21,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,271 shares, and cut its stake in Petiq Inc.