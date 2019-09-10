Seacoast Bkg Fl (SBCF) Shareholder 1492 Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $338,182 as Valuation Declined; Allstate (ALL) Holder Regentatlantic Capital Has Decreased Position as Stock Rose

Regentatlantic Capital Llc decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold 18,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 112,597 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60 million, down from 130,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $105.26. About 698,416 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 19/04/2018 – Allstate: First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses Comprised 11 Events at Estimated Cost of $357 Million Pretax; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Book Value Per Shr $58.64; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MARCH 2018 OF $175 MLN AFTER-TAX; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates March Catastrophe Losses $222 Million Pretax, $175 Million After-Tax; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR THE MONTH OF MARCH 2018 OF $222 MILLION; 11/05/2018 – ALLSTATE RETURNS CASH TO HOLDERS THROUGH DIVIDENDS; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock lssuances; 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE IN ACCELERATED $400M SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ JPMORGAN; 15/05/2018 – Allstate to Discuss Second Quarter 2018 Earnings With Investors; 01/05/2018 – ALLSTATE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.63, EST. $2.60

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fl (SBCF) by 12.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 13,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% . The institutional investor held 91,796 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42 million, down from 104,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $24.68. About 72,656 shares traded. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) has declined 5.69% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SBCF News: 16/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online: Hassan Gives Smuttynose a Boost; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Preformed Line Products, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, NMI, TravelCente; 23/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online on Senator Hassan Bipartisan Bill to Allow Safe Disposal of Unwanted Drugs in Hospice; 25/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online Editorial: Hospital’s opioid treatment program shows great promise; 04/05/2018 – DJ Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCBH); 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 04/04/2018 – Seacoast Banking Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference May 22; 08/05/2018 – SmartBiz Loans® Adds Seacoast Bank to Technology Ecosystem; 21/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $1.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) by 13,490 shares to 149,427 shares, valued at $4.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 30,609 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,488 shares, and has risen its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of America De invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Moreover, Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.13% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 25,301 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc has 4.79 million shares. Security Natl accumulated 0.02% or 801 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Llc has 211,616 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Hartford Invest Mgmt reported 46,670 shares stake. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 586,976 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Moreover, Capital Fund Mgmt has 0.17% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 228,479 shares. Missouri-based Atwood And Palmer has invested 0.01% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Moreover, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 3,397 shares. Stevens LP holds 0.74% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 185,282 shares. 220,457 were accumulated by Td Asset Management Inc. Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora accumulated 554 shares. Moreover, Virtu Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 6,459 shares.

Analysts await The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings on October, 29 after the close. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 16.58% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.93 per share. ALL’s profit will be $720.15 million for 11.70 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by The Allstate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.21% EPS growth.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45M and $118.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 189,595 shares to 277,304 shares, valued at $2.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.