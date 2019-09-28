Seacoast Banking of Florida (SBCF) Analysts See $0.49 EPS; Intevac Has 1.14 Sentiment

Intevac Inc (IVAC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -1.09, from 2.23 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 24 funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 21 cut down and sold stakes in Intevac Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 14.54 million shares, up from 14.40 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Intevac Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 12 Increased: 14 New Position: 10.

Analysts expect Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to report $0.49 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 32.43% from last quarter’s $0.37 EPS. SBCF’s profit would be $25.21 million giving it 13.00 P/E if the $0.49 EPS is correct. After having $0.50 EPS previously, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s analysts see -2.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $25.48. About 114,289 shares traded. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) has declined 5.69% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SBCF News: 26/04/2018 – Seacoast Banking of FL 1Q EPS 38c; 05/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Senator Hassan Visits Seacoast Science Center, Emphasizes Importance of Combating Climate Change and Protecting Ne; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Preformed Line Products, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, NMI, TravelCente; 21/04/2018 – DJ Seacoast Banking Corporation of Flo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBCF); 25/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online Editorial: Hospital’s opioid treatment program shows great promise; 20/03/2018 Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online: Senator Hassan: Women deserve medical facts, not falsehoods; 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 21/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference May 22; 11/04/2018 – NH Dept of AMF: April 20-22: Annie’s Project Weekend Retreat-Seacoast Alnoba, Kensington Overnight participants, $100 all

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding firm for Seacoast National Bank that provides community banking services to the commercial, small business, and retail clients in Florida. The company has market cap of $1.31 billion. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products; secured and unsecured loan products, including revolving credit facilities, letters of credit and related financial guarantees, and asset based financing; and securities and annuity products. It has a 16.57 P/E ratio. The firm also provides trust and asset management services to retirement plans, firms, and individuals; treasury management services; brokerage services; and Internet and mobile banking services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 9 investors sold Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida shares while 44 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 41.81 million shares or 0.76% less from 42.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Moreover, Banc Funds Ltd Llc has 0.84% invested in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) for 428,639 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 69,549 shares. Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Deutsche State Bank Ag owns 20,167 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors has invested 0% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Citigroup holds 0% or 18,237 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability holds 10,666 shares. 745 are owned by Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc). Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd, Maryland-based fund reported 862,312 shares. 20 are owned by Us Retail Bank De. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 0% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Mason Street Advsr Limited Com invested in 17,162 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 32,942 shares. Northern stated it has 668,689 shares.

Schneider Capital Management Corp holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Intevac, Inc. for 446,433 shares. Needham Investment Management Llc owns 200,000 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Essex Investment Management Co Llc has 0.24% invested in the company for 366,169 shares. The United Kingdom-based River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp has invested 0.24% in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, a Oregon-based fund reported 184,780 shares.

Analysts await Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 40.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Intevac, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.19. About 17,366 shares traded. Intevac, Inc. (IVAC) has risen 14.22% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.22% the S&P500.

Intevac, Inc. provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has market cap of $120.74 million. It operates through two divisions, Thin-film Equipment and Photonics. It has a 22.57 P/E ratio. The Thin-film Equipment segment designs, makes, markets, and services disk sputtering systems, etch and deposition systems, and disk lubrication systems; and offers upgrades, and spares and consumables, as well as provides process and applications support, customer training, installation, start-up assistance, and post-installation service support services.