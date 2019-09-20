Seacoast Banking of Florida (SBCF) Analysts See $0.49 EPS; Brixmor Property Group (BRX) Shorts Increased By 7.41%

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) had an increase of 7.41% in short interest. BRX’s SI was 7.99M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 7.41% from 7.43 million shares previously. With 2.49M avg volume, 3 days are for Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)’s short sellers to cover BRX’s short positions. The SI to Brixmor Property Group Inc’s float is 2.69%. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.84. About 1.74M shares traded. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has risen 9.52% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BRX News: 13/03/2018 – Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q REV. $317.2M, EST. $315.0M; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Net $61M; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 51C, EST. 51C; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q EPS 20c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Brixmor Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRX); 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR AFFIRMING PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED NAREIT FFO/SHR FOR 2018; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Rev $317.2M; 20/03/2018 – SHOPONE APPOINTS KEITH L. HORN AND BARRY LEFKOWITZ TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us

Analysts expect Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to report $0.49 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 32.43% from last quarter’s $0.37 EPS. SBCF’s profit would be $25.22 million giving it 13.09 P/E if the $0.49 EPS is correct. After having $0.50 EPS previously, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s analysts see -2.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $25.65. About 78,390 shares traded. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) has declined 5.69% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SBCF News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Seacoast Banking Corporation of Flo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBCF); 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Preformed Line Products, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, NMI, TravelCente; 25/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online Editorial: Hospital’s opioid treatment program shows great promise; 20/03/2018 Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online: Senator Hassan: Women deserve medical facts, not falsehoods; 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference May 22; 04/04/2018 – Seacoast Banking Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – NH Dept of AMF: April 20-22: Annie’s Project Weekend Retreat-Seacoast Alnoba, Kensington Overnight participants, $100 all; 04/05/2018 – DJ Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCBH); 05/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Senator Hassan Visits Seacoast Science Center, Emphasizes Importance of Combating Climate Change and Protecting Ne; 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Among 4 analysts covering Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Brixmor Property Group has $20 highest and $1800 lowest target. $19’s average target is -4.23% below currents $19.84 stock price. Brixmor Property Group had 9 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) on Tuesday, April 30 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Friday, August 16 by Scotia Capital. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $138,750 activity. $138,750 worth of stock was bought by Taylor James M Jr on Friday, August 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 23 investors sold Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares while 93 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 278.00 million shares or 3.33% less from 287.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Honeywell Int Incorporated reported 98,770 shares stake. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Co accumulated 19,912 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp, Maryland-based fund reported 44,044 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank holds 0% or 52 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.09% or 3.24M shares in its portfolio. Real Est Management Svcs Ltd accumulated 557,900 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 0.01% or 187,586 shares. Colony Ltd Company holds 169,959 shares. Meeder Asset Inc stated it has 0% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings stated it has 269,976 shares. Shelton Mngmt stated it has 0.03% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Moreover, Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.34% invested in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) for 509,200 shares. Northern Trust Corporation owns 4.49M shares. Legal General Gru Public Limited Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Brixmor Property Group Inc. owns and operates various grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.91 billion. As of March 31, 2013, the firm owned interests in 532 community and neighborhood shopping centers comprising 526 wholly owned community and neighborhood shopping centers; and 6 community and neighborhood shopping centers held through unconsolidated real estate joint ventures. It has a 16.77 P/E ratio. Brixmor Property Group Inc. was formerly known as CENTRO SUPER RESIDUAL HOLDING 2 LLC.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding firm for Seacoast National Bank that provides community banking services to the commercial, small business, and retail clients in Florida. The company has market cap of $1.32 billion. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products; secured and unsecured loan products, including revolving credit facilities, letters of credit and related financial guarantees, and asset based financing; and securities and annuity products. It has a 16.69 P/E ratio. The firm also provides trust and asset management services to retirement plans, firms, and individuals; treasury management services; brokerage services; and Internet and mobile banking services.